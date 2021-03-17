Volunteer helped make vaccination ‘positive’ experience

Article content

Last Thursday, a friend sent us the link to make the appointments for our vaccine shots at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

Since we are in the age group that is now eligible, I was willing to make an appointment for my wife and me. I was told that appointments would be available as of 1 p.m. that afternoon.

I went on early to read all the information ahead of time to be ready. At the appointed time, I signed on. All the dates I tried said, “No spaces available.” I worked backwards until I got to Sunday, March 14.

There were openings in the afternoon. I grabbed one. By the time I finished filling out all the information, that time had been taken.

I chose another time and was accepted. By the time I filled out the information for my wife, the only time available was just over an hour later on. I took it.

I realized later on why they made all the other days unavailable. It made perfect sense to get the first few days completely filled before opening up other days for booking. The following day, I received confirmation of our booked times.