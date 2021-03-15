





Walter Gretzky exemplified true Canadian values

Article content Walter and Phyllis Gretzky raised a remarkable family, including hockey superstar Wayne. Walter’s life was busy before his 1991 stroke, but his full recovery due to family support and his amazing rehabilitation therapist, Ian Kohler, his book, Walter Gretzky, is a must read for stroke survivors. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Walter Gretzky exemplified true Canadian values Back to video Hockey played a significant role in his recovery. He described his recovery: “Something happened, something good. My attitude changed, my sense of self, and turned my life into something worth living again. “I can live joyfully in the moment better than I ever did before the stroke”. Phyllis: “People want to be around him because he like to talk. He wasn’t like that before the stroke. Now he walks up to strangers and starts talking.” His contribution to the community was unbelievable. He was more recognizable than Wayne. He influenced everyone: “I live my life differently as a result of knowing Walter, his family and their philosophy of life.”

Article content Wayne at Walter’s funeral: “He was a remarkable man, loved life, loved family. We’d be a way better world if there were many more like my dad. “Everything I have in my life has come to me because of hockey, because of my dad. “People look up to Walter, but recognize he’s on the same plane as them. He does many great things and he is not motivated by money. I think that’s why he’s become this Canadian icon.” Walter used his standing to make life better for many charities he participated in — Canadian Institute for the Blind and college scholarships for visually impaired, being two. Walter and Priscilla instilled respect into their five kids, teaching them discipline and responsibility. All were involved in hockey, baseball and running. “Stay in sports, keep out of the courts.” “Enjoy life later, work for now. You can do those things later in life. Play hockey on the backyard rink, run, play baseball”. They chose the Varadi Avenue home because the yard was flat enough for a rink. Walter always advised Wayne, insisting on rest, rest, rest and not going out the night before a game. Wayne always made time after a victory to call Walter. Being thoughtful like that was one of his greatest achievements. He understood that while his success was a real gift, it also came with responsibilities. Walter was always humble, and refused to let money move him from the family home or drive a flashy car. Walter’s Gems: “If you can’t be the biggest or fastest player, be the smartest.”

Article content “Never let someone leave without an autograph or picture. They are the reason I’m in this fortunate position; never forget that.” “Everyone has something to offer, not everyone can be a superstar.” “Coaching is a big responsibility and you have to be fully committed.” “I’m still not impressed with the conduct of many parents, which takes away the fun of the game.” He reminds parents who holler at their kids because the team is losing how lucky they are. We take for granted the blessing of healthy kids who can play sports. “You don’t have to be the best, just do your best.” “Everyone needs a spiritual connection to keep them grounded and to keep in perspective what is really important in life: family, community and nurturing your spiritual side.” Reach Gene Monin at adios43@yahoo.com

