Wanted: that one useful app to make ‘life easier’

For the last few months, I’ve been focused on nothing more than getting my vaccinations, so that I could do my part in keeping the community safe and bringing back a degree of normalcy to our lives. Now that I’ve received both doses, and once my symptoms subsided, my attention turned quickly to next steps.

Vaccine passports are definitely on the minds of many, but privacy advocates remind us to be cautious about what we sign up for. It would be wonderful if we could standardize on something across Canada at a minimum, but that seems like a pipe-dream at this point. The more I look, the more fractured the landscape becomes.

I’ve compiled the list of apps related to COVID-19 that are currently on my smartphone in case that helps others to narrow the digital playing field.

Firstly, almost a year ago, I downloaded and installed the COVID Alert app. It is “Canada’s free COVID-19 exposure notification app. It can alert you to possible exposures before you have symptoms.”

Another COVID-19 contact tracing app has additional useful features such as self-screening, checking-in to affiliated facilities and one of my favourite features, storing photos of your COVID-19 vaccination documentation and test results. CommunityPass was developed by My Community Health Inc., made up of local health-care professionals in Sault Ste. Marie. I downloaded this app and have my vaccination documents stored in it to be able to find them easily on my phone.

Then, I was told by the pharmacy where I got my second dose to download ArriveCan, which is “the official Government of Canada platform to provide your information when entering Canada.” It is needed if you are travelling internationally to get back into Canada. I downloaded the ArriveCan app, but was surprised that I couldn’t preload it with my vaccination documents.