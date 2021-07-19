We need Thanksgiving year-round; Canada abundant in blessings

Have you ever asked, “Why was I blessed to be born in Canada?”

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

If you weren’t born in Canada, do you ask, “Why am I blessed to be living in Canada?”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. We need Thanksgiving year-round; Canada abundant in blessings Back to video

Of all the countries in the world, why is Canada blessed with astounding varied scenery, vast natural and mineral resources, millions of lakes of pure water, a variety of seasons, good natured accepting people, fertile land, forests stretching to the horizon, respected world wide.

Canada is protected by oceans on three sides, and blessed with a friendly neighbour on our long, land border which has similar values.

What other country would we want to share that border with?

We have free education and health care and government pensions.

Our scientists are world class with many discoveries to their names.

We are not self-centered and have involved ourselves with every activity with the UN, prominent peacekeepers in many missions, a vital part of the space program with outstanding astronauts.

Our small population might have been overlooked in the world scheme of events, but we made our mark because wise leaders always joined coalitions to involve Canada as a partner.

Canada is a peaceful country and respected around the world; Canadians are welcomed everywhere.

It is a safe country with laws and effective justice that apply to all, not a privileged few.

Why are we not obsessed with guns? Our military has served with valour in every conflict hat called them.

We are courteous, generous and welcoming to visitors and refugees and others who want to live in peace.