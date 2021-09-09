Why are we being ‘dragged’ into this election?

Here we go again with a completely unnecessary election. It will waste millions of taxpayer dollars at a time when every penny needs to be wisely accounted for and put to proper use in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, helping get Canadian jobs back to normal and augmenting our health system that has shown to be border-line inadequate during these horrendous times.

And why are we being dragged into this at the whim of Justin Trudeau? Yes it’s legal under our system but it smacks of the most arrogant power grab imaginable. The main reason is he thinks he can win a majority government based on the advice of his handlers as they assume the pandemic has clouded the fiscal mismanagement, egalitarian phoniness and outright corruption that has been exposed during his term as Prime Minister. There are too many things to list here but as an executive summary you could focus on his phoney feminism exposed by his brutality towards Jody Wilson Raybould , his cringeworthy hugging of half-naked women for photo ops during Pride Parades giving aphrodisiacal pleasure to himself and pundits, his conflict of interest convictions, his invocation of the carbon tax that is creating hardships for hard working families while doing absolutely nothing to curb pollution and his plan to waste over two billion dollars to compensate law-abiding firearm owners for the theft of their hunting rifles now under prohibition order. Just let me say that as he rides his hobby-horse in his daddy’s name it’s obvious that no genetic aptitude transfer has come down the line. Einstein’s quote comes to mind – “the difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits.”

I liked Jagmeet Singh’s tactic when he sent a letter to Gov. Gen.l Mary Simon recommending that she not go along with Trudeau’s request for dissolution of Parliament to bring on an election as it wouldn’t be ethical in the middle of a pandemic with two years to go in his term. It didn’t work but it made sense. I recall when GG Michelle Jean didn’t go along with the request of the “three stooges” (Dion, Layton and separatist Duceppe) that tried to implement a coup and replace former prime minister Stephen Harper because she agreed with Mr. Harper that with a separatist holding the balance of power it would not have been in the interests of Canadian unity. Governors general have some authority in this area but seldom use it under our system.