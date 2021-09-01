Soo Greyhounds general manager excited for the arrival of Kirill Kudryavtsev

Solely based upon the last time Kirill Kudryavtsev laced up his skates in competition, Soo Greyhounds fans have a lot to look forward to this coming hockey season.

Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis certainly believes fans of the club are going to enjoy spending the hockey season watching Kudryavtsev develop his Russian tradecraft in the Ontario Hockey League.

“(Kudryavtsev) is a real good skater, competes hard and has high skill,” Raftis said. “He’s a guy that, I don’t know how much people watched the Ivan Hlinka tournament in August, he was on a deadly Russian powerplay. He’s got great vision, a big shot, and I think he’s got a bit of a mean streak to him. He checks a ton of boxes for how we want to play and we were excited we were able to get him.”

The Greyhounds signed Kudryavtsev to a standard player agreement on Aug. 10.

Indeed, the 6-foot, 185-pound defender, represented Russia at the recent Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he tallied one goal and chipped in with one assist as Russia picked up the gold medal following a 7-2 win over Slovakia.

Raftis noted Kudryavtsev popped up on his radar at the 2020 Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland.

And while the GM didn’t physically attend the Hlinka Gretzky tournament, he was pleased to nab Kudryavtsev with the sixth pick overall in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft back in late June.

“People are going to be able to see some of our draft eligible this year and I think we’re going to have a lot of NHL teams are going to be following us this year to key on some of these guys, and Kirill will be one of them, for sure,” Raftis said.

Due to immigration clearance issues the 17-year-old isn’t participating in Greyhounds training camp just yet. Raftis expects Kudryavtsev on the ice by the middle of September.