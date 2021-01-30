2006 Knights begin their roll—RUICCI COLUMN 

Article content

Of the six St. Mary’s teams which have won provincial bowl games, the 2006 squad was arguably the best.

To this day, that’s the feeling of Knights head coach Marty Smith. In fact, Smith believes the 2006 Knights are the best high school football team ever produced in this city.

Beginning with a 2000 Central Bowl championship, and capping their run with a 2012 Northern Bowl title, the Knights became the first team in the province to win six Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) bowl games.

We’re continuing our series looking at those six teams today with a look at the boys from 2006, winners of High School Senior Football League and Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) championships, before ripping Thunder Bay’s Westgate Tigers 52-10 in the Northern Bowl at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Just how dominant was St. Mary’s en route to its bowl game victory?

Well, after completing the regular season with a 5-0, win-loss record, the Knights beat Bawating 37-13 in the local semifinals.