Article content

How do you run a soccer team during a pandemic?

Sam Medaglia knows it’s not easy, but the new head coach of the Algoma University men’s team is determined to move forward.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Algoma’s Medaglia ready to go Back to video

“We’re going ahead as if we’re playing,” said the 55-year-old Sault Ste. Marie native, who was elevated from interim coach to the top job earlier this week.

Medaglia spoke of how USports, the governing body for Canadian university sports, and Ontario University Athletics (OUA), which oversees university sports in this province, must make the decision to resume action in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But we’re preparing as if we’re going to play in the fall of 2021,” said Medaglia, who has his men working out on their own in order to be ready. “Once the season does start, we’ll have two weeks to prepare (as a team) before beginning the season.”

Typically, the OUA men’s soccer campaign begins in late August. With a wealth of coaching experience, at various levels, under his belt, Medaglia said he couldn’t help but be excited about taking over the top men’s job.