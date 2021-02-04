Amadio says Chiefs “were really good to me”

Peter Ruicci
Feb 04, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  5 minute read
Photo provided In this 2018 photo, Sault native Jason Amadio stands between Kansas City Chiefs receivers Tyreek Hill (left) and Chris Conley.

Pat Mahomes against Tom Brady.

Kansas City against Tampa Bay.

Super Bowl LV, set for Sunday in Tampa Bay, offers a compelling matchup.

For Sault native Jason Amadio, there’s little doubt as to who to cheer for.

“I definitely have a rooting interest,” said Amadio, who worked for the Chiefs in both 2017 and 2018 as an assistant athletic therapist. “I have a lot of friends who are still there and a lot of Kansas City players were really good to me. It’d be great to see them be victorious again.”

The Chiefs are the defending NFL champions, having defeated San Francisco 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV last February in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Having spent the past two seasons as an assistant athletic therapist with the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers, an iconic National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 football program, Amadio resides in Lincoln, Neb.

The role of an athletic therapist is to “make sure the players are able to play the game they love,” said the 33-year-old, who, beginning in 2004, spent three seasons playing for the St. Mary’s Knights High School Senior Football League team locally.

In 2006, he was a star linebacker on a club which won city, Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) and Northern Bowl, an all-Ontario event, championships.

Amadio went on to explain how athletic therapists, who are typically the first people on the field when someone is hurt, work with players to rehab injuries.

“Anything to do with their health and wellness,” he added. “We work hand-in-hand with the strength-and-conditioning coach and the nutrition department to take care of the players and their needs.”

While in grad school at the University of Florida, Amadio did a summer internship with the Chiefs in 2017. He was with the club for training camp and some of the off-season OTAs (organized team activities).

Mahomes was then a rookie, having been selected by the Chiefs in the first round (10th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech University. He backed up then starting quarterback Alex Smith.

After graduating with a Masters of Science in human performance and sports medicine, Amadio was hired to a one-year contract position by the Chiefs in 2018. When that year was up, he jumped at the chance when offered a more stable gig at the University of Nebraska.

Memories of his days with Kansas city are fond.

“One of the nicer guys was (tight end) Travis Kelce,” Amadio recalled. “He was really, really good to me and great to work with. (Wide receiver) Tyreek Hill was also really good to me when I was there.”

While on hand for practices and workouts, Amadio spoke of how he worked with Mahomes, who has grown into one of the NFL’s biggest stars, on a daily basis.

The assistant athletic therapists “did his rehab when he was injured or sore. He was really good to deal with,” the Sault native added. “He was a very-nice guy and had no problem just sitting down and talking with us.”

When it comes to football, the young quarterback is all business, Amadio said.

Asked if he could have imagined Mahomes blossoming the way he has, Amadio spoke of how the training staff could see his skill level.

“But it was tough to predict how talented he would be or the heights he would reach,” Amadio said. “He’s one of the premiere players in the league right now and he’s only 25-years-old.”

Amadio talked of how he’s enjoyed seeing Mahomes “transition” from a backup to the starter, while quickly becoming an NFL sensation. “He’s very personable and he handled it very well.”

Watching Mahomes, during both games and practice, was a treat.

“To see him live, from the sidelines, do the things he does against the best players in the world, kind of blows your mind,” Amadio added.

As impressed as he was by Mahomes, Amadio was also fascinated by Smith, who knew 2017 would be his last season as the starter in Kansas City. There simply would be no holding Mahomes back.

Smith was “100 per-cent a pro in every way, between his work ethic and the way he carried himself at practice and as a leader, especially around the younger guys,” Amadio said. “He was always one of the first guys in the building every day. Alex Smith was all business and very much a pro.”

Long a respected head coach, dating back to his days with the Philadelphia Eagles, Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl last season.

Amadio said he couldn’t help but take note of the way in which Reid carried himself.

“He was very nice to deal with, and he’s very, very smart. We’d be there at lunch and he was always working, watching college games or watching pro games,” Amadio said. “He’d always have his notebook with him, jotting down plays, thinking of ways to scheme against different defences. He was always learning.”

Asked about dealing with players who have large egos, Amadio said Reid made sure that wasn’t a problem.

“The majority of the guys were down to earth,” he added. “Coach Reid set the tone and that trickled down to a lot of the guys.”

The opportunity to experience NFL action from the sidelines is surely rare. Amadio spent 2018 on the sidelines for each one of the Chiefs games.

The first thing that stands out, he explained, is the size of the players and the speed at which they make things happen. That can’t be truly appreciated, he added, while sitting in the stands or watching on television.

“These guys are large human beings and super-fast. To be walking among them and to have them stand a foot taller than you, it kind of takes a while to get used to,” said the five-foot-nine, 185-pounder. “Their sheer size and how explosive they are is truly impressive.”

Asked about witnessing the game’s violent hits from the sidelines, Amadio said the impact that is made “can’t really be understood until you’re there, live. At times, you can feel it on the sidelines because they’re hitting so hard.”

For that reason, injuries are going to happen. Amadio has seen a lot in recent years watching players injure their knees, ankle, shoulders – and more.

“Unfortunately, you see neck and head injuries as well, at all levels,” he added. “You see more injuries at the college level because there’s a bigger discrepancy between highly-skilled players in college and the young freshmen coming in.”

After leaving high school, Amadio attended the University of Waterloo, graduating with a Bachelor of Science with honours in kinesiology. He then attended Sheridan College in Oakville, Ont., graduating with a Bachelor of Applied Health Sciences, with a specialization in athletic therapy.

He loves his work, but noted how the Cornhuskers have 160 players on their roster.

Work covers between 10-12 hours per day, six days each week.

Looking ahead, Amadio said he’d love to either return to the NFL, or be named head therapist and “potentially get a team of my own” at the collegiate level.

But before that, there’s the matter of this Sunday’s game and the team from Kansas City.

“I’ll be pulling for them. It’d be great to see them win.”