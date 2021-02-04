Article content
Pat Mahomes against Tom Brady.
Kansas City against Tampa Bay.
Amadio says Chiefs “were really good to me” Back to video
Super Bowl LV, set for Sunday in Tampa Bay, offers a compelling matchup.
For Sault native Jason Amadio, there’s little doubt as to who to cheer for.
“I definitely have a rooting interest,” said Amadio, who worked for the Chiefs in both 2017 and 2018 as an assistant athletic therapist. “I have a lot of friends who are still there and a lot of Kansas City players were really good to me. It’d be great to see them be victorious again.”
The Chiefs are the defending NFL champions, having defeated San Francisco 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV last February in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Having spent the past two seasons as an assistant athletic therapist with the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers, an iconic National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 football program, Amadio resides in Lincoln, Neb.
The role of an athletic therapist is to “make sure the players are able to play the game they love,” said the 33-year-old, who, beginning in 2004, spent three seasons playing for the St. Mary’s Knights High School Senior Football League team locally.