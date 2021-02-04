Amadio says Chiefs “were really good to me”

Article content continued

While on hand for practices and workouts, Amadio spoke of how he worked with Mahomes, who has grown into one of the NFL’s biggest stars, on a daily basis.

The assistant athletic therapists “did his rehab when he was injured or sore. He was really good to deal with,” the Sault native added. “He was a very-nice guy and had no problem just sitting down and talking with us.”

When it comes to football, the young quarterback is all business, Amadio said.

Asked if he could have imagined Mahomes blossoming the way he has, Amadio spoke of how the training staff could see his skill level.

“But it was tough to predict how talented he would be or the heights he would reach,” Amadio said. “He’s one of the premiere players in the league right now and he’s only 25-years-old.”

Amadio talked of how he’s enjoyed seeing Mahomes “transition” from a backup to the starter, while quickly becoming an NFL sensation. “He’s very personable and he handled it very well.”

Watching Mahomes, during both games and practice, was a treat.

“To see him live, from the sidelines, do the things he does against the best players in the world, kind of blows your mind,” Amadio added.

As impressed as he was by Mahomes, Amadio was also fascinated by Smith, who knew 2017 would be his last season as the starter in Kansas City. There simply would be no holding Mahomes back.

Smith was “100 per-cent a pro in every way, between his work ethic and the way he carried himself at practice and as a leader, especially around the younger guys,” Amadio said. “He was always one of the first guys in the building every day. Alex Smith was all business and very much a pro.”