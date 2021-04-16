Amadio welcomes ‘fresh start’ in Ottawa  

“It’s a fresh start,” he said of the trade, which sent 26-year-old defenceman Christian Wolanin to the Kings, who promptly assigned him to the Reign. “There’s some opportunity here. There are a lot of young guys, so I have to bring up my game and play to a level where I can stay in the lineup.”

In what was his fourth and final season with the Kings, the 24-year-old centre had just two assists in 20 games, along with a plus-minus of minus-5. Amadio also skated in two games for the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign, notching a pair of assists with a plus-minus of even.

“It’s awesome here,” said Amadio, who has an assist in four games for the Sens, while getting ice time on the club’s third line. “All the guys have been great, the management has been great and so far it’s been a smooth transition.”

Dealt by the Los Angeles Kings to the Ottawa Senators on March 29, the Sault native is getting a chance to reenergize his NHL career.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

When you’re struggling and you sense you’re falling out of favour with your team, a trade can serve as a tasty tonic.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Taken by Los Angeles in the third round (No. 90 overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Amadio notched six goals and 10 assists, along with a minus-11, while playing a defensive role for the 2019-2020 Kings.

While agreeing he “couldn’t get any traction going this year,” Amadio still thought he was playing at a “decent” level.

“But I could almost sense something was going to happen,” he added. “Still, the trade came as a surprise to me.”

In his first two games, Amadio centered first-round draft choice Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson. He also saw some power-play time.

“He’s a real smart kid with an offensive touch and can make plays,” Sen’s head coach D.J. Smith told nhl.com after Amadio’s debut. “We’re going to try and put him in some offensive situations. . . and see what he can do.”

In Amadio’s third game, he had Stutzle and Ryan Dzingel on his wings. One game later, Amadio was between Dzingel and his former North Bay Battalion teammate, Nick Paul.

Ottawa is slated to return to action on Saturday in Montreal and, to date, Amadio is playing, on average, 13:26 per contest.

“I think I’ve played pretty well so far,” said the six-foot-one, 204-pounder. “I just have to start making plays and get myself on the scoresheet.”

Asked about the highly-regarded Stutzle, taken third overall in the 2020 draft, Amadio called him “a great guy. He’s really-skilled as a player and I think he’ll be a really-good NHLer.”

Amadio also called Smith a “great coach,” while noting how the former Oshawa Generals bench boss saw him play with the Battalion. In his final OHL season, Amadio (50-48-98) was among the loop’s elite two-way players.

Sault native Bob Jones is an assistant coach with the Senators.

“I didn’t know Bobby before this,” Amadio said. “But he’s been real good. He told me to go out, play my game, do what the coach wants you to do and you’ll get a good opportunity to play.”

“We’ll give him a chance here and see how it goes,” said Smith.

As for the rest of the season, Amadio said his goal is to “play good defence first and defence leads to offence. Hopefully, I can make some plays.”