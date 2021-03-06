Beavers take care of business

Article content

Denny Lambert’s biggest concern became reality on Saturday.

“We got a little complacent,” said the Soo Thunderbirds head coach, who watched his team drop a 4-1 decision to the Blind Rivers Beavers at Blind River Community Centre.

The T-Birds had won four straight in this six-game series with the Beavers, and five straight overall against Blind River.

“We got too comfortable. We weren’t willing to pay the price in order to win the game,” added Lambert, whose team will return to Blind River on Sunday for a 2 p.m. start. “We didn’t play very well. They were hungry, they were ready and they outworked us.”

Special teams were also a key for the Beavers, who notched a pair of power-play goals, while improving their Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League record to 6-6-1 (wins, losses, shootout losses).

“That’s because they were sharper,” said Lambert, whose team fell to 8-4-1.

Caleb Wood was the lone Soo shooter to beat Beavers netminder Gavin Disano, a Sault native, who played well for the winners. Alex Bugeja was in goal for the first two periods and Scott Young for the final frame for the visitors, who held a 33-30 edge in shots.