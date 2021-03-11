Birds, Beavers announce slate  

Article content

They are the only teams still active in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League’s West Division.

And so it comes as no surprise the Soo Thunderbirds and Blind River Beavers have scheduled another head-to-head series.

This one is set to include seven games, beginning Sunday at 2 p.m. at John Rhodes Community Centre.

The teams are dubbing the series the COVID Cup.

Earlier this week, the NOJHL announced how COVID-19 restrictions in the Greater Sudbury Area have forced the Rayside-Balfour Canadians, Espanola Express and French River Rapids to cancel the remainder of their 2020-2021 seasons.

The Sudbury and District Health Unit recently announced that all in-person team sports are prohibited from holding games or practices due to the pandemic. The Municipality of Greater Sudbury had previously announced the closure of all local community arenas.

As for the T-Birds and Beavers, they’ve already faced each other 10 times this season, with each team winning five.