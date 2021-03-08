





Birds drop 2, await what’s next

Article content Following what head coach Denny Lambert agreed was a “disappointing” weekend in Blind River, the Soo Thunderbirds are left wondering what’s next for them on the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League schedule. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, back-to-back losses on Saturday, 4-1, and Sunday, by a 5-4 margin, brought to an end a six-game cohort series, with the Soo winning the first four. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Birds drop 2, await what’s next Back to video As for what comes next for the Thunderbirds, who are 8-5-1 (wins, losses, shootout losses) in this abbreviated 2020-2021 campaign, general manager Trevor Zachary said Sunday he was “still waiting for word from the league. We’re hopeful to play again soon at some point.” Asked if the Soo is likely to again face Blind River, as both teams fall under the jurisdiction of Algoma Public Health, the GM spoke of how “as of now, chances are it would be Blind River again.” On Sunday, Beavers forward Thomas Michaud scored goals 11-seconds apart late in the final period to rally the home team from a 4-3 deficit.

Article content “We just collapsed in the last five minutes,” said T-Birds centre Brock Santa Maria, who had a goal and an assist in defeat. Lambert spoke of how the Soo placed too much attention on simply protecting the lead. “We backed off, we didn’t get pucks deep, we didn’t get a forecheck going,” the coach lamented. “We played too cautiously and allowed them to come at us.” Michaud scored at 18:52 of the third, beating T-Birds netminder Scott Young from the slot to make it 4-4. After the ensuing face-off, Michaud took a feed from Noah Minns, who also helped set up the tying goal, and slipped it past Young from close range. “We couldn’t get the puck out on the tying goal. We turned it over,” said Lambert. “On the winner, he (Michaud) got behind our D and scored.” “I thought we played well overall,” said Santa Maria, whose club held a 39-36 edge in shots. “We had chances, but they capitalized on their late chances.” Except for the late miscues, Lambert also thought his club played well. Sault native Devin Mauro scored once, while fellow Sault boys Nick Jameus and Mason Chitaroni had two assists each for the Beavers. Another local product, Gavin Disano, was in goal for the winners, who improved to 7-6-1. Cooper Smyl sparked the T-Birds attack with a pair of goals. Cameron Dutkiewicz also scored while Dylan Parsons contributed a pair of assists. Young “gave us a chance to win,” Lambert said of his netminder. “But giver Blind River credit. They played well. The positives are that we’ll learn from this.”

Article content On Saturday, the Soo coach thought his team took things for granted after opening this series with four consecutive wins. “We got a little complacent,” Lambert said following the 4-1 loss. “We got too comfortable. We weren’t willing to pay the price in order to win the game.” The coach went on to explain how his club “didn’t play very well. They were hungry, they were ready and they outworked us.” Special teams were also a key for the Beavers, who notched a pair of power-play goals. “That’s because they were sharper,” said Lambert. Caleb Wood was the lone Soo shooter to beat Disano, who played well for the winners. Alex Bugeja was in goal for the first two periods and Young for the final frame for the visitors, who held a 33-30 edge in shots.

