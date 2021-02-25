Article content

In his lone full season with the Soo Thunderbirds, Noah Boman tied for the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League scoring crown.

Wednesday, the 20-year-old (2000 birth year) winger picked up where he left off.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Boman bolsters Birds lineup Back to video

In his first game back with the T-Birds, Boman scored twice, including the game winner, as the Soo stopped Blind River 5-2 at John Rhodes Community Centre.

Due to the COVID-19 provincial lockdown, it marked the team’s first game since Dec. 20, 2020, and first of six straight against the Beavers.

“Being here wasn’t what I expected this year,” said Boman, whose acquisition from the Cobourg Cougars of the Ontario Junior Hockey League for a player development fee was finalized on Wednesday. “It’s good to be back on the ice. I’m happy to be playing, and playing for my hometown team.”

During the 2018-2019 campaign, the speedy Sault native produced 24 goals and 52 assists for the Thunderbirds in 50 games.