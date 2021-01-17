Clutch shot equals gold medal – RUICCI COLUMN  

Article content

Ever think of what it’d be like to quickly blast home a shot for a last-minute goal to win a championship?

Or to drain a late, 12-footer to break a tie in order to win the biggest game of your life?

How about homering in the ninth inning to secure a walk-off victory, while making your team the league champs?

Olivia Bruni knows the feeling. Bruni was in Grade 11 in 2013 when she hit the shot which gave the White Pines Wolverines a spot in Sault sports history.

The date was Nov. 23, 2013, and Bruni’s only field goal of the game with 10 seconds left in regulation gave the Wolverines a 34-32 victory over North Bay’s Algonquin Barons.

While playing on their home court, that made Wolverines the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) A senior girls basketball champions. It also made White Pines the first local team to ever win an all-Ontario championship while playing in a tourney held in Sault Ste. Marie.