Dickinson determined to make most of opportunity 

He came to the Sault as an Ontario Hockey League free agent weighing a mere 145 pounds.
Just 21 months have passed since then.
But it might as well be a lifetime for Tanner Dickinson.
These days, the Soo Greyhounds centre is in Utica, N.Y., having recently signed an Amateur Tryout (ATO) Contract with the American Hockey League’s Utica Rockets, top farm club of both the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks.
“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a good experience to see what the pros do at the rink and away from the rink,” said Dickinson, who made his professional debut on Wednesday against the Syracuse Crunch. “I‘ve learned a lot by practicing and developing with some good players.”
Now carrying 170 pounds on a frame that measures a shade over six feet, the 19-year-old (2002 birth year), who was chosen by the Blues in the fourth round (No. 119 overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, signed with Utica on Apr. 27
“I’ve realized I need to be stronger on the puck and stronger on my stick,” Dickinson acknowledged, when asked what he’s learned in his brief time in the AHL.
But, after putting in a serious year of workouts, Dickinson also spoke of how “I do feel a lot stronger on the puck than I did in my rookie OHL season.”
Before the OHL lost the entire 2020-2021 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dickinson showed his capabilities during the 2019-2020 season.
A good skater and both a smart mover and handler of the puck, the Perrysburg, Ohio, native notched nine goals and 31 assists, along with a plus-minus of minus-12, in 64 games.
In his professional debut, Dickinson took a regular shift on the Comets fourth line. He didn’t register a point against the Crunch, top farm club of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, but did have a couple of shots on goal.
“Both were pretty-good scoring chances,” he added. “I just wanted one of them to go in. But I felt really good.”
Dickinson noted how “it’s been over a year since I played in a game, so it felt good to get out there.”
The Comets were also slated to entertain Syracuse on Friday night. At the time of this writing, it wasn’t known whether or not he’d be in the lineup.
“This is making me a better player, for sure,” said Dickinson, who’s felt more comfortable in Utica due to the fact former Hounds goaltending coach Dan Stewart is there, having been hired recently as the development goalie coach for the Blues. “I talk to him a lot.”
Former Hounds head coach Drew Bannister is associate head coach in Utica, working under former Sudbury Wolves bench boss Trent Cull.
Bannister is head coach of the Blues affiliate in Springfield, Ill., but that franchise isn’t operating this season. That prompted the Blues to join forces with the Canucks, normally Utica’s parent club.
Springfield plans to return to the AHL for 2021-2022.
Asked about losing the OHL season, Dickinson admitted that experience “definitely messed with me a little bit. But I worked to make sure I stayed ready.”
Looking ahead, Dickinson said he’s put in a lot of work to get ready for the 2021-2022 OHL season.
“I’m excited and looking forward to it,” he added. “I’m confident I can be a good, impact player for us.”