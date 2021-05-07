Dickinson determined to make most of opportunity

He came to the Sault as an Ontario Hockey League free agent weighing a mere 145 pounds.

Just 21 months have passed since then.

But it might as well be a lifetime for Tanner Dickinson.

These days, the Soo Greyhounds centre is in Utica, N.Y., having recently signed an Amateur Tryout (ATO) Contract with the American Hockey League’s Utica Rockets, top farm club of both the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks.

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a good experience to see what the pros do at the rink and away from the rink,” said Dickinson, who made his professional debut on Wednesday against the Syracuse Crunch. “I‘ve learned a lot by practicing and developing with some good players.”

Now carrying 170 pounds on a frame that measures a shade over six feet, the 19-year-old (2002 birth year), who was chosen by the Blues in the fourth round (No. 119 overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, signed with Utica on Apr. 27