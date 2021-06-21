





Article content They had some business in mind. Unfinished business. The 2008-2009 St. Mary’s Knights began the High School Hockey League season determined to make amends. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. First of two for SMC – RUICCI COLUMN Back to video They did that – and more – beginning a run of back-to-back, Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) A/AA hockey championships. Not before, nor since, has a Sault hockey team struck gold at the all-Ontario high school championships. And the Knights did it in consecutive seasons, a major accomplishment in local high school athletics. Back in September, with high school sports silent in the province due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we began a series looking back at the all-Ontario championships won by this city’s high school teams. This week, we’re focusing on the 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 Knights, powerful clubs who managed to go all the way at the provincial level. The 2007-2008 Knights finished first in the regular season locally with a 14-4-5-5 (wins, losses, ties, shootout wins) record. But they lost in the semifinals to Sir James Dunn. White Pines wound up winning the city championship.

Article content Led by forward Cody MacDonald, the league MVP the previous season, the ’08-’09 Knights were determined to take advantage of their opportunities. “We always expect a lot out of the guys,” head coach Mike Flammia told The Sault Star prior to the Oct. 30, 2008, regular season opener. “Not just to win, but to work hard. They don’t hand out the trophies at this time of year. There’s a lot of work to do.” St. Mary’s got off to an up and down start to the season while waiting for 11 of their 21 players to complete a championship run with the school’s senior football team. The 2008 football Knights won city, Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) and Northern Bowl championships. As the 2008-2009 hockey season moved along, the late Michael Doan, a standout for both the football and basketball teams, began to get hot as a star netminder for the Knights. Doan, who went on to play pro hockey, died in an automobile accident in July of 2017. Central Algoma Secondary School (CASS) finished the ‘08-‘09 regular season with an undefeated 20-0-5-5 record. The Knights were second at 15-5-5-2. “It’s been awesome,” Huskies captain Brett Campbell told The Sault Star. “I’m proud of the guys. We couldn’t have done this without having four lines, six defencemen and two good goalies.” Netminder Justin Hogsden used the word “unbelievable” to describe how he and his CASS teammates felt. But the Knights were focused on finding ways to beat the Huskies, en route to a city championship. After gaining a first-round playoff bye, St. Mary’s began a best-of-three semifinal with a 3-2 victory over Sir James Dunn on Feb. 15, 2009.

Article content Jake Yukich, Bo Boissoneau and Jordan Kimewon scored goals to give the Knights a 1-0 series lead. In Game 2, the Knights special teams were exactly that. St. Mary’s scored four power-play goals en route to a 5-2 victory over SJD and a sweep of the series. After opening a 3-0 lead and watching the Eagles draw to 3-2, the Knights Steve Burt scored a key power-play goal with 6:39 to go in the second period. “I thought we entered the zone extremely well on the power play,” said Flammia. “Our puck movement on the power play was the best I’ve seen all year.’ “We were just working well on the power play. Everything was clicking and everyone was doing their job,” explained defenceman James Delayer, who scored twice with the man advantage. Boissoneau also scored twice, including once on the power play. Tyler Wilson and Andrew Trecroce contributed two assists each. “We played an amazing game. It was one of our best games of the season,” said Boissoneau. “Our main goal this year was to get into the finals and now we’re there.” The best-of-three championship series against CASS began on Feb. 25, 2009, at John Rhodes Community Centre, and St. Mary’s stunned the Huskies 4-1. The loss for CASS was the school’s first after 27 straight victories. Wilson scored a pair of goals to give the Knights a 2-0 lead. Luke Gjos notched a second period goal for the Huskies, beating Doan to make it 2-1. But Trecroce scored midway through the third, beating Hogsden to make it 3-1. Yukich sealed the deal with an empty-net goal.

Article content “We’ve played well against them all year and tonight, we buried our chances and then shut them down,” Wilson said. “It felt good to finally get the monkey off of our back.” “If you’re talking about everybody pitching in and finding a way to win, this was probably our best game of the year,” Flammia added. For Huskies’ head coach Charlie Cooke, the loss wasn’t easy to watch. “It wasn’t the game we wanted,” Cooke said. “We got off to a terrible start.” And then, with the suddenness of a summer storm, the Huskies were done. St. Mary’s won Game 2 in overtime, 3-2, to sweep the series and become city champions. Burt’s goal, just 1:07 into OT, wrapped things up at Essar Centre, now known as GFL Memorial Gardens. Burt would go on to be a late-game sensation for Knights. “We knew all along we could beat these guys,” Burt said afterward. “We knew after the first game they weren’t invincible,” added Doan, later named the playoffs MVP. “That first win was a big boost to our confidence.” Wilson and Boissoneau had the other goals for the new champs. NEXT: Knights prepare for NOSSA

