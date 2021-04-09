





Article content When it came to soccer in Sault Ste. Marie, he was part coach, part promoter, part organizer and part ambassador, but always a serious enthusiast. Tony Celli also played the game he loved – competing with and against other seniors until the age of 79. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Soccer was part of his DNA’ Back to video “Soccer was part of his DNA. It was who he was,” Anna-Lisa Christilaw said of her father, who died on Wednesday at Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH) after a lengthy illness. Tony Celli was 82. The sport he loved “epitomized the Italian culture and his pride in being Italian,” she added. “It represented a sense of family, camaraderie, working together to achieve goals. It was about enthusiasm and passion. Soccer symbolized what his life was all about.” Celli coached soccer for many years locally, teaching the game to scores of youngsters. He also served on the executive of local leagues and was in charge of youth leagues for many years.

Article content Born in Italy before emigrating to Timmins at age 14, Celli came to the Sault after graduating university, taking his first teaching job at Mount St. Joseph College. He went on to become the driving force behind the once-prestigious Marconi Club Soccer Tournament. Celli also lobbied hard – successfully – to make soccer a high school sport played by both girls and boys in the Sault. “Soccer was such a big part of his life. He loved it,” said Connie Celli, Tony’s wife of 51 years. “He loved teaching soccer as much as he loved teaching his students.” Long the most visible figure in the local soccer community, Celli taught high school for 35 years before retiring in 1996. Predominantly an Italian and French teacher, along with the Mount, he also taught at Collegiate, Lakeway and finally Sir James Dunn. None of those high schools remain in existence today. During that time, Celli also taught night school at Sault College. “He was a man of many talents,” Connie said. “And he was a wonderful man. Anyone in need of his services, he would be there to help them.” “My father was a man of pure love. He had a heart of gold,” Anna-Lisa added. “He was an unselfish human being who lived his life fully. He believed every breath was a gift and he cherished everyone who crossed his path.” Anna-Lisa is the oldest of Tony and Connie’s four children. The others are Albert, Carrie and Anthony. At one time or another, they all played for their father and, like him, went on to become soccer coaches.

Article content “Whether it was at church, at a grocery store, in a classroom or on the soccer field, he appreciated the people he met,” Anna-Lisa added. “He was a believer in the potential of everyone to make a difference in this world. He was pure light, energy and love.” It started, she said, “with his beautiful smile and positive attitude. I can still see him running up and down the sidelines coaching at a soccer game. That was his sport and he wanted others to enjoy it.” Anna-Lisa went on to explain how her father shunned the spotlight and found joy in the success of others. “He never complained and he believed anything was possible,” she said. “We feel incredibly blessed. He was our hero in life.” A private family service is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m., and friends and family are invited to view proceedings online, and for 90 days afterward, at www.funeraweb.tv. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to ARCH. “We want to thank everyone for their love and support throughout the years,” Anna-Lisa said. “He wouldn’t want us to mourn, but to keep his spirit alive.”

