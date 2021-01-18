Former Hound Villalta pumped about future 

Article content continued

As Villalta, who played three Ontario Hockey League seasons for the Hounds beginning in 2016, has learned, a pro player must be ready for everything.

“It was super cool. It’s pretty neat to see your name on the roster as a member of the taxi squad,” Villalta said in a weekend interview with The Sault Star. “Every year at camp your goal is to make the team. I put a lot of work in over the summer.”

But with just one pro season under his belt, Villalta, who spent the 2019-2020 campaign with the Reign, realizes how “I need to play games. I’m going to be playing games with Ontario this year, which will be awesome for me to help me as a pro.”

When the Kings broke camp, minor-league journeyman Troy Grosenick dressed as the backup to Jonathan Quick. That’s because Cal Petersen, expected to be the No. 2 this season, was in COVID-10 protocol.

Villalta served as the backup to Petersen last season with the Reign.

On Saturday, Petersen was cleared to play. On the same day, Grosenick was claimed on waivers by the Edmonton Oilers.

Villalta, taken by the Kings in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, played in 22 games for the Reign in 2019-2020. He finished with a 10-6-2-0 (wins, losses, overtime losses, shootout losses) record, a 3.27 goals against average and a saves percentage of .899.

His goal is to play the majority of Ontario’s games in 2021.

“Nothing is given,” said Villalta, who signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Los Angeles in April of 2018 and was one of three goaltenders invited to Team Canada’s 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship Selection Camp. “But I want to be the guy to play most of the games in Ontario this year and help the Reign be successful.”