Former Hound Villalta pumped about future 

He’s been up, he’s been down.
Such is life for former Soo Greyhounds netminder Matt Villalta, who could find himself spending part of this season with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and part of it with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign.
The clubs share a practice facility in El Segundo, Calif.
In the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic, the 21-year-old broke camp with the Kings last week, becoming a first-time NHLer as a member of the team’s taxi squad.
That unit consists of 4-6 players, all of whom practice and travel and are available to play immediately should a team lose somebody due to the coronavirus.
However, on Saturday, as was the Kings plan, Villalta was returned to the Reign in order to play exhibition games that day and Sunday against the San Diego Gulls.
But both weekend clashes were postponed by the hometown Reign “out of an abundance of caution related to health protocols,” the team announced.