GM Raftis seeks Hounds a ‘little more comfortable in their skin’

After a near three-week break the Soo Greyhounds are back in action this weekend when they host the Sudbury Wolves in Ontario Hockey League exhibition action at the GFL Memorial Gardens on Saturday night.

After watching his carefully constructed team practice for days and weeks on end, 20 days to be precise, Greyhounds general manager Kyle Raftis hopes his players can throw away their particular brand of hesitancy when the club hits the ice for its second exhibition game of the season.

“I want to see the guys play, the reason why they are here. Not just trying to go out there and survive, making a mistake, this is the time I want to see guys playing with high energy levels, making plays,” Raftis said. “If they have to make a mistake, you want to make sure there is that effort to jump on pucks and get behind (the mistake). Just that level where ‘I’m with the team, so let’s show what we can do.’”

Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m.

The players who put on the red and white are competing at the highest level of junior hockey for a good reason. Raftis isn’t looking to draft and develop players who play like wallflowers on ice, he wants them to play with intelligence, with a little bit of reckless abandon and show their natural ability.

“The toughest guys to deal with, at his point, are the guys that don’t go out there and don’t really make a mistake, don’t really do much on a given shift and after the game you kind of sit down as a staff and say, ‘How was this player for you?’ and they’re like, ‘I don’t know, they didn’t do a whole lot.’ You want guys that can jump into holes and do different things throughout their game,” Raftis said. “For this one, you want to see guys a little more comfortable in their own skin.”