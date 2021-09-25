Greyhounds lose by four goals to the Sudbury Wolves in Ontario Hockey League exhibition game action

The Soo Greyhounds dropped their second exhibition game of the Ontario Hockey League exhibition season, a 5-1 loss to the Sudbury Wolves at the GFL Memorial Gardens on Saturday night.

The game was tied 1-1 heading into the second intermission but the visitors broke out for four third-period goals in the victory.

“I thought we let it get away from us, actually, in the second half of the second period,” Greyhounds head coach John Dean told the Sault Star. “I just thought we started to slow our game down where we weren’t on top of the puck any more, a lot of bobbled pucks. The biggest thing is: I thought we looked disconnected, didn’t look like a group. For us, that’s something we’ll work on moving forward.”

Quentin Musty gave the visitors a 2-1 advantage 58 seconds into the third period, Cole Crowder provided a two-goal cushion at 4:46, Alex Assadourian notched his second power-play goal of the game at 10:20 and Joshua Hoover put the finishing touches on the scoring with an even-strength goal at 17:22.

The last time the two teams played on Sept 5, the Wolves scored four consecutive goals on two separate occassions in an 8-4 victory. The visitors upped that by one on Saturday night.

Dean wasn’t pleased to see the puck getting fished out of the back of the net on multiple occasions.

“The first game we played against them was right out of training camp, so I’m not overly concerned with a bunch of young kids going into the fire,” Dean said. “I think on Saturday, you’re right. I didn’t love the fact we let a bunch of goals in the third period. Again, it’s a young group, playing really their first organized exhibition games. So, do I like what I saw? No. Am I alarmed? No.”