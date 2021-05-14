Grondin asks ‘How much more can we take?’
To say Dustin Grondin is disappointed would be an understatement.
The new co-owner and general manager of Root River Golf Club locally expressed anger on Friday, when asked about the latest provincial lockdown, an action that will keep his golf course shuttered until at least June 2.
“How much more can we take? We’re going on to a year-and-a-half with no real answer as to when this ends,” said Grondin, when asked about Thursday’s announcement from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who extended the provincial stay-at-home order until the start of next month.
In a press conference, Ford said the two-week extension, which keeps outdoor sports venues, including golf courses, closed, is an effort to “protect this summer for all Ontarians.”
The stay-at-home order was first implemented on Apr. 8 and has now been extended twice due to high levels of COVID-19 transmission in the province.
While admitting he’s not a health professional, Grondin, 30, noted how expert opinions vary as to whether the coronavirus is transmittable during socially-distanced, outdoor activities, such as golf.
“You can’t keep setting the finish line, then dragging it out when people get to the final 100 metres,” said Grondin, part of a group which purchased Root River from members of the Barsanti family a week ago Friday. “I don’t agree with this at all.”
Grondin, his wife, Christina Grondin, Leanne Frazier, Dustin’s mother, and Leroy Frazier, his step father, are the new owners after the Barsantis owned and operated the course for 77 years.
After a mild winter, Dustin said Root River was ready to open on May 1.
“We were anxious to open soon. I feel badly for all of the golfers in the city, but for everyone,” he continued. “How much longer can people continue to take these lockdowns – especially in Northern Ontario?”
Beyond golf, Grondin spoke of how upset he is for restaurant and small business owners in this part of the province. He also believes Southern Ontario COVID-19 numbers are being used to make decisions about the status of Northern cities, such as the Sault.
“In my opinion, there should be separate rules for Northern Ontario and Southern Ontario,” he said. “Our population density is extremely low and we don’t have close to the sheer number of cases they do in Southern Ontario. Yet we suffer the same consequences.”
Grondin talked about the potential customer base in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and how huge it is. Once the lockdown is lifted, small businesses in that part of the province will have the opportunity to bounce back rather quickly.
In Northern Ontario cities such as Sault Ste. Marie, “we never see those perks. We just share in the same misery. I really feel badly for all business owners.”