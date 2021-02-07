Harnden boys pumped about Olympic Trials 

Article content

It certainly wasn’t a surprise.

But that didn’t make the news from Curling Canada any less exciting for members of Team Brad Jacobs.

The Sault Ste. Marie-based curling rink learned on Saturday it was among five teams (three men’s, two women’s) added to the list of those getting direct entry into the 2021 Canadian Olympic Curling Trials, slated for Nov. 20-28 in Saskatoon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wiped out most of the 2020-2021 season, Curling Canada was forced to make changes to its Olympic qualifying process.

Being chosen for the Olympic Trials “is something we anticipated happening, but nothing formal had (previously) been announced,” explained second E.J. Harnden. “To have it released was great to see.”

“With the year we had last year, we knew we’d be guaranteed a spot,” added lead Ryan Harnden. “I’m very excited. Anytime you get the opportunity to represent your country it’s an honour.”