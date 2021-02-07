Harnden boys pumped about Olympic Trials 

Peter Ruicci
Feb 07, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Canadian Press Brothers E.J. Harnden (left) and Ryan Harnden take a break during action at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia

It certainly wasn’t a surprise.

But that didn’t make the news from Curling Canada any less exciting for members of Team Brad Jacobs.

The Sault Ste. Marie-based curling rink learned on Saturday it was among five teams (three men’s, two women’s) added to the list of those getting direct entry into the 2021 Canadian Olympic Curling Trials, slated for Nov. 20-28 in Saskatoon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wiped out most of the 2020-2021 season, Curling Canada was forced to make changes to its Olympic qualifying process.

Being chosen for the Olympic Trials “is something we anticipated happening, but nothing formal had (previously) been announced,” explained second E.J. Harnden. “To have it released was great to see.”

“With the year we had last year, we knew we’d be guaranteed a spot,” added lead Ryan Harnden. “I’m very excited. Anytime you get the opportunity to represent your country it’s an honour.”

From the Trials will come one men’s and one women’s rink, who will represent the country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

Team Jacobs, with Ryan Fry playing third, won a gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Along with Jacobs and the Harnden brothers, who are Sault natives, the rink now includes third Marc Kennedy, who hails from St. Albert, Alta.

Based on the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS), Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton and Calgary’s Kevin Koe join Jacobs by gaining direct entry into the nine-team men’s field.

Previously, Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., (2020 Tim Hortons Brier champ) and Toronto’s John Epping (2019 Canada Cup winner) had gained spots in the Trials.

On the women’s side, rinks skipped by Jennifer Jones and Tracy Fleury, both from Winnipeg, were added to a field which previously included Ottawa’s Rachel Homan (2019 Canada Cup winner) and Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., (2020 Scotties champ).

That makes a total of nine teams now guaranteed entrance into the elite event. Remaining hopefuls must battle for spots over the course of three competitions – including next month’s 2021 Scotties and 2021 Brier – to be staged before November.

How significant is the chance to go to another Olympic Games?

“People always ask me about winning in Sochi and it’s still hard to put into words,” Ryan Harnden said. “It’s just difficult to explain the experience. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

“Winning gold medals was the biggest thrill of our professional lives,” added E.J. Harnden. “We’ve won the Brier and that was phenomenal. But for me, nothing tops standing on the podium, representing your country and having a gold medal around your neck.”

E.J. also spoke of how the team has been trying to earn a spot in the Olympic Trials for the last couple of years.

“Now it becomes making sure we’re as prepared as possible to give ourselves the best opportunity to win,” he added.

“Because of how strong Canada is in the sport of curling, you never know if you’re going to get back,” Ryan said of the Olympic Games. “Now we’re fortunate to be getting another chance.”