Harvey Perron Memorial Charity Ride captures $10,000

The Harvey Perron Memorial Charity ATV Poker Ride kicked off from the Country Style in Garden River on Saturday morning in Garden River to “great success,” organizers say.

“After all expenses, the ride generated $9,730.00,” said event co-organizer Wayne Hudson. “Huddy’s Fish N Chips kicked in $270 more to make it an even $10,000”

The event was hosted Huddy’s Fish & Chips, DKI Disaster Solution Services and Garden River First Nation.

The ride featured 169 machines, 263 riders and a dozen volunteers. More than $6,000.00 in prizes were awarded and donated.

Hudson and co-organizer Allan MacDonald of Garden River, along with Greg Robinson (of Bud Robinson MotorSports/Suzuki Canada), launched this year’s ride.

The proceeds from the event will be split between Canadian Tire Jumpstart and Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Garden River Recreation Centre.

Jumpstart is a program that gives children — ages 4 to 18-years old — equal access to sports and physical activity; 100 per cent of the money raised for the local Jumpstart program stays in the community.

Hudson was more than happy to extend kudos to MacDonald for his work in creating a great riding experience.

“MacDonald maps and clears the trails to ensure everyone has fun,” Hudson said. “He knows the bush there like nobody else and has been part of this ride from the start.”

Participants drove the trails through all kinds of differing weather and trail conditions like mud, water, rain and sun.

`We really have to give thanks to the Garden River First Nation,” MacDonald said. “The land is what makes this ride so special. We had two routes available to participants, one for the beginner and one more challenging and muddy than the other.”