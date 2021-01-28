Henderson has bulletin for his troops

Article content

As his team waits out the COVID-19 lockdown, in hopes of returning to on-ice competition, the head coach of the Soo Jr. Greyhounds has a message for team members.

“You have to be ready,” said Jamie Henderson, directing those words to those who hope to play at a higher level, in particular. “You can’t afford to take days off.”

Play in the Great North Under-18 League was halted in mid-December. The Soo’s last on-ice action was on Dec. 12, 2020 in Sudbury. As the pandemic continues to be a provincial health problem, there’s no telling when – or if — play will resume this season.

But Henderson remains optimistic and he’s determined to make sure his players don’t waste an opportunity to improve themselves.

“If you’re a 15-year-old looking to advance (into the Ontario Hockey League), you have to take advantage of this time,” the coach added. “That’s because there’s so much competition out there. There are going to be players who take advantage.”