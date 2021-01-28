Henderson has bulletin for his troops

Peter Ruicci
Jan 28, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  3 minute read

As his team waits out the COVID-19 lockdown, in hopes of returning to on-ice competition, the head coach of the Soo Jr. Greyhounds has a message for team members.

“You have to be ready,” said Jamie Henderson, directing those words to those who hope to play at a higher level, in particular. “You can’t afford to take days off.”

Play in the Great North Under-18 League was halted in mid-December. The Soo’s last on-ice action was on Dec. 12, 2020 in Sudbury. As the pandemic continues to be a provincial health problem, there’s no telling when – or if — play will resume this season.

But Henderson remains optimistic and he’s determined to make sure his players don’t waste an opportunity to improve themselves.

“If you’re a 15-year-old looking to advance (into the Ontario Hockey League), you have to take advantage of this time,” the coach added. “That’s because there’s so much competition out there. There are going to be players who take advantage.”

Henderson also spoke of how it’s of great importance “to be someone who comes out of this in unbelievable shape. If and when we get to play, it’s really important that it’s evident you’ve been working hard.”

On the other hand, there are sure to be players around the province who elect not to put the work in.

When midget teams in Ontario do return to the ice “it’s not going to look great,” Henderson said of those who don’t take care of their business. “It’s really up to the players.”

Saying he’s determined to promote the Sault’s best young players, whether that’s to move on to the OHL or to the Junior A ranks, the coach noted how the Jr. Hounds staff wants to make sure the youngsters are ready.

To that end, the club invited Sault native Jack Matier to join the coaching staff and players as part of a recent Zoom call. Matier, chosen by the Ottawa 67s in the first round (21st overall) of the 2019 Priority Selections draft, spoke to the Jr. Hounds about the draft process and the life and routine of a typical OHL player.

Asked about his top draft-eligible players, those with 2005 birth dates, Henderson mentioned centre Cooper Foster, defenceman Austin Fellinger, power forward Lincoln Moore and winger Noah Aboflan.

Foster is “really, really a high-end player,” the coach added. “We’re getting a lot of calls (from scouts) on him.”

Henderson also talked about goalie Terry See and forward Gabe Zimbaro as players garnering “a little bit of interest.”

Of the 2004 birth-year players, youngsters who weren’t chosen in last year’s OHL draft, Henderson spoke of how defenceman Adam Barone and forward Calem Mangone “were playing great,” prior to the Christmas break. “They’ve come a long, long way and there’s definite interest in them as second-year players.”

Defencemen Creo Solomon and Michael Beltrano and goalie Noah Metivier are “garnering a ton of Junior A interest,” the Soo coach added. “Hopefully, that’s going to lead to some college interest down the road.”

While skating in a cohort with the Sudbury Nickel Capital Wolves, the Hounds wound up with records of 2-1-1 (wins, losses, ties) while playing four exhibition mini games each at both John Rhodes Community Centre and Countryside Arena in the Nickel City.

With rosters of 22 players, Great North teams split into two groups of 11 players each. They consisted of 10 skaters and a netminder and groups alternated by playing in one game and sitting out the next. Modified rules were used, including one which banned deliberate body contact.