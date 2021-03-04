Henderson hopes for April games
They haven’t played a Great North Under-18 League game in nearly three months.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last time the Soo Jr. Greyhounds competed against another club was Dec. 12, 2020, in Sudbury.
And, chances are, they won’t be playing again in March.
So says head coach Jamie Henderson, whose club is practicing five times per week and plans an intrasquad game on Sunday, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at John Rhodes Community Centre. Attendance is limited to 50 fans.
“With the (coronavirus) cases in Sudbury having risen, our fingers are crossed things will get better there and we’ll possibly be able to play next month,” said Henderson.
What’s needed, he added, is approval to travel from the Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) and the health units which govern the areas in which the teams compete.
Without a second team under the umbrella of Algoma Public Health (APH), the Jr. Hounds are in a holding pattern.
“If there are opportunities to play in April, we would welcome them,” Henderson said. “We remain hopeful that something happens. If it doesn’t, it is what it is.”
While skating in a cohort with the Sudbury Nickel Capital Wolves, which involved four games in the Sault and four in Sudbury, the Jr. Hounds finished with identical 2-1-1 (wins, losses, ties) records.
Each club split its 22-man roster into two units of 11 players (10 skaters, one goalie). Rules were modified, including a ban on deliberate body contact.
Asked how his players are handling the situation, Henderson said: “They’ve been very good.”
The coach also noted how, following the lifting of the provincial lockdown “guys were just happy to get back on the ice. It’s been a couple of weeks and it’s been super-exciting for them to be skating again together again.”
However, Henderson also realizes how the lack of competition against league rivals will eventually become a problem.
Being able to practice “is great right now,” he said. “But ultimately, these guys are competitors and they want to play some games.”
Needless to say, operating during a pandemic has been difficult for minor hockey teams throughout Ontario.
Henderson used the words “very challenging” to describe the situation coaches and players have experienced.
“But we’re doing everything we can to promote our players,” Henderson said, in reference to those hoping to either play in the Ontario Hockey League or eventually gain scholarships south of the border. “We stream our games and a lot of OHL teams are watching.”