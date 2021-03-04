Henderson hopes for April games 

Article content

They haven’t played a Great North Under-18 League game in nearly three months.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last time the Soo Jr. Greyhounds competed against another club was Dec. 12, 2020, in Sudbury.

And, chances are, they won’t be playing again in March.

So says head coach Jamie Henderson, whose club is practicing five times per week and plans an intrasquad game on Sunday, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at John Rhodes Community Centre. Attendance is limited to 50 fans.

“With the (coronavirus) cases in Sudbury having risen, our fingers are crossed things will get better there and we’ll possibly be able to play next month,” said Henderson.

What’s needed, he added, is approval to travel from the Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) and the health units which govern the areas in which the teams compete.

Without a second team under the umbrella of Algoma Public Health (APH), the Jr. Hounds are in a holding pattern.