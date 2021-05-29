Caufield's parents 'my biggest supporters'

Article content

This series is big news back in Stevens Point, Wisc., where Cole Caufield’s parents Paul and Kelly are following his role in Canada’s oldest playoff rivalry.

Paul, an arena manager and former NCAA player, is not unaware of the divide, born in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

“He lived in that area a short time and we’re obviously a hockey family,” Cole said. “They’re my biggest supporters and wish they could be at our games. But they’ll be cheering at home.”

Caufield’s late grandfather, Wayne, played minor pro in The Soo in the early 1970s and prior to that for the 1963-64 Philadelphia Ramblers of the Eastern League, whose ranks included 325-penalty minute defenceman John Brophy.