Dubas 'pushed me to get better'

Lance Hornby The Toronto Sun
Jan 23, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  1 minute read
The Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) battles the Columbus Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert (11) during second period NHL action at Rogers Place, in Edmonton Tuesday March 27, 2018. Photo by David Bloom
The Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) battles the Columbus Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert (11) during second period NHL action at Rogers Place, in Edmonton Tuesday March 27, 2018. Photo by David Bloom Photo by David_Bloom David Bloom /David Bloom/Postmedia

Kyle Dubas has highlighted Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse as a good example of the well-rounded modern-day NHLer. On Friday, the big defenceman and former Sault Ste. Marie Greyhound thanked his former manager, who’s now up running the Leafs. Edmonton is leaning on the 25-year-old Nurse much more this season with Oscar Klefbom out for awhile and until Tyson Barrie gets settled.

“Kyle drafted me, gave me every opportunity to develop, especially at the (raw) age I came in the (OHL),” Nurse said. “He not only pushed me to get better as a player, but as a person in the school room hitting the books. He pushed all of us in school, really, whether it was checking to make sure our grades were good or sending us the odd (inspirational) reading article that could help you look at life with a little different perspective.

“I’m always so grateful and it’s great to see him have success at this level, too.”

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.