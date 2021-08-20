Dumoulin, Smith join Hounds

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“I am extremely excited to have the privilege of working with a first-class organization like the Soo Greyhounds,” said Smith in a release. “I have a great amount of respect for the Greyhounds organization and the support they have from the Sault Ste. Marie community. In my discussions with Kyle Raftis and John Dean, it’s clear to see why they have success and the winning culture they’ve created. I look forward to playing a role in the development of our goaltenders and hopefully bring a Memorial Cup back to the Sault.”

Smith, 31, is from Waterloo, Ont. and over the past three seasons, he has had five students from his goaltending school drafted into the NHL, including 2020 OHL goaltender-of-the-year, Nico Daws. He has directly overseen the growth and development of 22 goaltenders.

Smith spent six seasons with the Guelph Storm. He was part of the coaching staff when the team won the OHL championship in 2014. Goalies he worked with in Guelph set franchise recoreds for wins, shutouts and minutes played and won awards including D.W. Minty Award for the top rookie goaltender and World Junior gold medal.

“We are fortunate to be able to add Matt to our staff for the upcoming season,” said general manager Kyle Raftis. “Matt has a proven track record of developing goaltenders and helping them get to the next level. Knowing Matt and his philosophies, he’s going to be a great fit for our staff and for our team’s goaltenders.”

Several of the team’s former goaltending coaches, including Jon Elkin, Seamus Kotyk and Dan Stewart, are now with AHL and NHL teams.