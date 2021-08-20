Dumoulin, Smith join Hounds
Matt Smith is the new goaltending coach for the Soo Greyhounds.
“I am extremely excited to have the privilege of working with a first-class organization like the Soo Greyhounds,” said Smith in a release. “I have a great amount of respect for the Greyhounds organization and the support they have from the Sault Ste. Marie community. In my discussions with Kyle Raftis and John Dean, it’s clear to see why they have success and the winning culture they’ve created. I look forward to playing a role in the development of our goaltenders and hopefully bring a Memorial Cup back to the Sault.”
Smith, 31, is from Waterloo, Ont. and over the past three seasons, he has had five students from his goaltending school drafted into the NHL, including 2020 OHL goaltender-of-the-year, Nico Daws. He has directly overseen the growth and development of 22 goaltenders.
Smith spent six seasons with the Guelph Storm. He was part of the coaching staff when the team won the OHL championship in 2014. Goalies he worked with in Guelph set franchise recoreds for wins, shutouts and minutes played and won awards including D.W. Minty Award for the top rookie goaltender and World Junior gold medal.
“We are fortunate to be able to add Matt to our staff for the upcoming season,” said general manager Kyle Raftis. “Matt has a proven track record of developing goaltenders and helping them get to the next level. Knowing Matt and his philosophies, he’s going to be a great fit for our staff and for our team’s goaltenders.”
Several of the team’s former goaltending coaches, including Jon Elkin, Seamus Kotyk and Dan Stewart, are now with AHL and NHL teams.
The Hounds also announced Ryan Dumoulin is team’s new video analyst and director of analytics.
“Video analysis is a huge component of how we work with our players and assist in their growth and development,” said Raftis in a release. “Ryan’s skill set in these areas will bring a lot of added value to our coaching staff for the upcoming season.”
Dumoulin, 23, is from Cochrane, Ont. The Taykwa Tamgamou First Nation member is a graduate of Laurentian University with a bachelor of commerce in sports administration.
“I am very excited to join the Soo Greyhounds and help build on the standard of excellence that exists in the organization,” said Dumoulin.
Dumoulin was assistant general manager and director of video and analytics for his hometown team, Cochrane Crunch, of the NOJHL during the 2020-2021 season. He was also an analytics and video intern with the WHL’s Regina Pats during 2019-2020.
Dumoulin succeeds CJ D’Alimonte and Matt Rodell. They have also moved up to the AHL and NHL.