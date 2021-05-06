NHL dings Rangers for criticism of Parros

Article content

The New York Rangers have been fined $250,000 for making public comments that demeaned a league executive, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Thursday.

The Rangers on Tuesday called for the removal of George Parros, the NHL head of player safety in charge of handing out punishments, for “dereliction of duty” after Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson was not suspended for his role in a melee between the two teams on Monday.

Wilson had punched Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the head while he lay prone on the ice before going on to beat and injure Artemi Panarin, an NHL most valuable player candidate.

Wilson, a repeat offender who has been suspended five times for violent acts, was fined just $5,000 for his actions and was not suspended.

“Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a League executive will not be tolerated,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.