Team White outguns Team Red
Marc Boudreau scored the winner in the shootout as Team White defeated Team Red 10-9 in the annual Luke Williams Memorial Red & White Game at the GFL Memorial Gardens on Friday night.
Boudreau took the puck from the centre dot and skated down the middle of the ice before snapping the puck over the right shoulder of Team Red goalie Coulter Taylor.
Clearly the game meant something to the players in white, as Boudreau was swamped by his teammates, just inside the blueline.
Joe Carroll scored the only goal for Team Red in the shootout while Bryce McConnell-Barker also scored for Team White.
The red squad took an 8-7 advantage—their first lead of the game–with 5:23 remaining in the third period when Alex Johnston beat Team White goaltender Colton Donaldson, but McConnell-Barker replied with 2:55 remaining, setting the stage for the shootout.
The white squad led 5-3 after 40 minutes of play but red won the third period, outscoring the opposition 5-3 in the final stanza. Team White led 3-1 after 20 minutes of play.
Charlie Schenkel started the game between the pipes for Team White while Samuel Ivanov started for Team Red. Both goalies were substituted at the 9:52 mark of the second period.
Following the game, team management huddled to make final cuts before the Sept. 5 home exhibition game against the Sudbury Wolves. Puck drop is set for 2:07 p.m. at the downtown rink.
The cuts weren’t made available by press time.
Prior to the scrimmage game, Greyhounds general manager Kyle Raftis was asked what separates players who are on the fringes of making the club.
“We use the term ‘motor.’ I think it’s that motor inside them that they want to get better, they’re hungry for the game and they want to be part of it,” Raftis said. “That is something, it doesn’t matter who you have coaching, it’s tough to bring that out of a player if they don’t already have that. That’s usually a big separator. When you see someone that is hungry, that has that kind of compete, that kind of motor inside where they are on the puck, they want to learn, you have to kick them off the ice, somebody who just wants it that badly and I think that’s usually the determining factor because those are the players that are always fun to work with.”
In the end, even though the decision are difficult to make, that’s exactly what the team desires: players making the choices as difficult as possible for the coaching staff.
“You want tough decisions,” Raftis said. “When it’s easy, obviously there’s some players make it easy because they are no-brainers, but there’s the tough ones where there are a couple of players who are so close and you can’t bring them all with you. And there’s that other dynamic of maybe they are a year away or maybe it’s not the right fit right now. It’s not always that make or break one day at one camp.
The unlucky 13
Prior to the red and white game the team released or reassigned 13 players.
They are: goalies Nolan Dunn and Nathaniel Boyes, defencemen Anthony Ciaramitaro, Ty Campbell, Kaden Dundas and forwards Liam Filip, Jacob McLellan, Owen Shore, Stephen Campbell, EJ Paddington, Connor Clattenburg, Zack Corte and Kyle Den Ouden.
Team press release
The Soo Greyhounds are one step closer to kicking off their 50th Anniversary Season in the Ontario Hockey League.
Training Camp 2021 officially came to a close with Team Red and Team White skating to an 8-8 regulation tie in the Luke Williams Memorial Red & White game.
Following the game, Greyhounds’ General Manager Kyle Raftis, Head Coach John Dean and their accompanying staff trimmed the team’s active roster down to twenty-six (26) players.
GOALIES (2) – Samuel Ivanov, Charlie Schenkel
DEFENCEMAN (7) – Jacob Holmes, Andrew Gibson, Ryan O’Rourke, Connor Toms, Luc Brzustowski, Caeden Carlisle, Robert Calisti
FORWARDS (17) – Alex Johnston, Owen Allard, Justin Cloutier, Joe Carroll, Jordan D’Intino, Tyler Savard, Rory Kerins, Ethan Montroy, Dominic Mufarreh, Kalvyn Watson, Tye Kartye, Marc Boudreau, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Cole MacKay, Marco Mignosa, Landon Hookey, Tanner Dickinson
Fourteen players were subsequently released from the club or re-assigned to various programs following the game.Those players are:
Coulter Taylor, Caleb Van De Ven, Austin Fellinger, Cole Williamson, Jax Bellwood, Rhys Chiddenton, Colton Donaldson, Blair Scott, Nathaniel Davis, Owen Parsons, Justin Spurrell, Henry Brock, James Johnson, Jackson Ryan
Up next the Hounds skate into the OHL Pre-Season less than forty-eight hours from now, Sunday, September 5 when they host the Sudbury Wolves.
Game time is 2:07 PM at the GFL Memorial Gardens.
Tickets for the game are available to both Season Ticket Holders and the general public by visiting the Box Office tomorrow 10 AM to 2 PM or Sunday 10 AM through to game time.
LUKE WILLIAMS MEMORIAL RED AND WHITE GAME SCORING SUMMARY
1st Period
2:15 – Team White – 24 Cole MacKay from 20 Henry Brock
4:43 – Team White – 12 Tye Kartye from 18 Owen Parsons
13:03 – Team Red – 22 Tyler Savard from 21 Ryan O’Rourke and 7 Austin Fellinger
19:24 – Team White – 12 Tye Kartye
2nd Period
8:47 – Team Red – 19 Joe Carroll
10:58 – Team White – 12 Tye Kartye from 13 Marc Boudreau
16:54 – Team White – 28 Tanner Dickinson from 26 Landon Hookey
17:28 – Team Red – 15 Alex Johnston from 19 Joe Carroll
3rd Period
0:20 – Team Red – 19 Joe Carroll from 23 Rory Kerins and 6 Jacob Holmes (PP)
1:04 – Team Red – 19 Joe Carroll from 6 Jacob Holmes
6:07 – Team White – 26 Landon Hookey from 28 Tanner Dickinson and 13 Marc Boudreau
6:37 – Team White – 20 Henry Brock from 24 Cole MacKay and 21 James Johnson
6:39 – Team Red – 6 Jacob Holmes
10:14 – Team Red – 25 Ethan Montroy from 28 Kalvyn Watson
14:37 – Team Red – 15 Alex Johnston from 20 Jordan D’Intino and 28 Kalvyn Watson (PP)
17:05 – Team White – 14 Bryce McConnell-Barker from 3 Blair Scott