Holmes, Matier ‘happy’ with rankings
They’re two of the Ontario Hockey League’s promising young defencemen.
And both Sault native Jack Matier and Soo Greyhound Jacob Holmes were pleased with where they stood on Thursday, as NHL Central Scouting released its final rankings heading into the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
The two-day draft is slated for July 23-24.
The 17-year-old (2003 birth year) Holmes was ranked No. 70 among North American players. Matier, an 18-year-old (2003 birth year) who skates for the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67s, was ranked 79th.
Both players were previously ranked as C prospects by Central Scouting, projected as fourth, fifth or sixth-round selections.
“It’s definitely a pretty good feeling to see myself on that list,” said Holmes, when reached at his home in Alliston, Ont. “I had no expectations of where they would rank me, but I’m very happy with 70. I’m excited and looking forward to seeing what happens in the future.”
“I was really happy when I saw the ranking,” said Matier, who recently won a gold medal as a member of Team Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Under-18 men’s championship in Frisco, Tex. “It’s always good to know where you’re ranked, compared to other players.”
Matier also spoke of how there’s “still time before the draft to impress a potential NHL team. I’m just excited to see what happens, and if I get selected, which team takes me.”
The six-foot-two, 200 pound Holmes played in 57 games as an OHL rookie during the 2019-2020 season. He notched three goals and six assists, along with a plus-minus of plus-9.
Matier, a six-foot-five, 205-pounder, skated in 56 games for the 67s, finishing with nine assists and a plus-minus of plus-11.
Meantime, Hounds defenceman Rob Calisti, going into his overage season in the OHL, was ranked No. 156.
The 20-year-old (2001 birth year) established himself as a dangerous, offensive defenceman during the 2019-2020 campaign.
The speedy Calisti scored 18 times – nine on the power play – while assisting on 32 others in 64 games. The five-foot-10, 190-pounder registered a plus-minus of minus-14.
Hounds’ winger Marc Boudreau, a six-foot-two, 180-pounder, was ranked No. 206 among North American skaters. The 18-year-old (2003 birth year) netted four goals and eight assists, to go along with a plus-minus of minus-2, in 59 games during the 2019-2020 campaign.
Netminder Nick Malik, who played as a professional in the Czech Republic last season when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the OHL season, is ranked No. 10 among European goaltenders.
The 19-year-old (2002 birth year) is a six-foot-one, 177-pounder. He played in 16 games for the Greyhounds after joining the team midway through the 2019-2020 OHL season.
Malik posted a 3.77 goals against average and a saves percentage of .886.