Article content

They’re two of the Ontario Hockey League’s promising young defencemen.

And both Sault native Jack Matier and Soo Greyhound Jacob Holmes were pleased with where they stood on Thursday, as NHL Central Scouting released its final rankings heading into the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Holmes, Matier ‘happy’ with rankings Back to video

The two-day draft is slated for July 23-24.

The 17-year-old (2003 birth year) Holmes was ranked No. 70 among North American players. Matier, an 18-year-old (2003 birth year) who skates for the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67s, was ranked 79th.

Both players were previously ranked as C prospects by Central Scouting, projected as fourth, fifth or sixth-round selections.

“It’s definitely a pretty good feeling to see myself on that list,” said Holmes, when reached at his home in Alliston, Ont. “I had no expectations of where they would rank me, but I’m very happy with 70. I’m excited and looking forward to seeing what happens in the future.”