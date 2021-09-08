Hounds brass seek those ‘hungry for the game’

When a hockey player is straddled on the fraying edge of a preseason roster, determination makes all the difference in the world.

Following the Luke Williams Memorial Red & White game on Friday night, the Soo Greyhounds decision makers — partially consisting of general manager Kyle Raftis and head coach John Dean — hunkered down at the GLF Memorial Gardens and went through the task of shaving an additional 14 players off the training camp roster.

Originally, 53 players were in training camp when it commenced on Aug. 30. Forty players participated in the red and white scrimmage game, won by Team White, 2-1 in a shootout.

The GM was asked what he specifically looks for when there is negligible differences between players, when the decision on who stays and who goes comes down to self-imposed standards.

“I think it’s that motor inside them that they want to get better, they’re hungry for the game and they want to be part of it,” Raftis said. “That is something, it doesn’t matter who you have coaching, it’s tough to bring that out of a player if they don’t already have that. That’s usually a big separator. When you see someone that is hungry, that has that kind of compete, that kind of motor inside where they are on the puck, they want to learn, you have to kick them off the ice, somebody who just wants it that badly and I think that’s usually the determining factor.”