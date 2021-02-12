Hounds Lukenda addresses conjecture  

Article content

If Ontario Hockey League teams are beginning to call back their import players, that’s news to Soo Greyhounds president Tim Lukenda.

Numerous social media posts in recent days have claimed OHL clubs are bringing back their European-born players in preparation for the start of the 2020-2021 season.

“European players have not been recalled,” Lukenda told The Sault Star. “Certainly we have not done that.”

Asked if the OHL has instructed its clubs to begin the process of players returning to North America, Lukenda, who sits on the executive committee of the OHL board of governors, said no.

“Just the opposite,” Lukenda answered. “The league is saying we continue to look at things, but we’re at the mercy of the health authorities, and rightly so. Anything that claims otherwise is purely speculation.”

The OHL season typically begins in late September. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the start of the 2020-2021 campaign has been postponed three times. Most recently, the league had planned to begin play on Feb. 4, 2021.