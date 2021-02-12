Hounds Lukenda addresses conjecture
If Ontario Hockey League teams are beginning to call back their import players, that’s news to Soo Greyhounds president Tim Lukenda.
Numerous social media posts in recent days have claimed OHL clubs are bringing back their European-born players in preparation for the start of the 2020-2021 season.
“European players have not been recalled,” Lukenda told The Sault Star. “Certainly we have not done that.”
Asked if the OHL has instructed its clubs to begin the process of players returning to North America, Lukenda, who sits on the executive committee of the OHL board of governors, said no.
“Just the opposite,” Lukenda answered. “The league is saying we continue to look at things, but we’re at the mercy of the health authorities, and rightly so. Anything that claims otherwise is purely speculation.”
The OHL season typically begins in late September. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the start of the 2020-2021 campaign has been postponed three times. Most recently, the league had planned to begin play on Feb. 4, 2021.
However, in late December, the OHL announced another delay without specifying a new, targeted start date.
Meantime, additional social media posts this week claimed a start date and length of schedule had been determined.
Asked about such social media speculation, Lukenda said: “There’s a lot of it, and at this point, that’s all it is.”
On Thursday, commissioner Dave Branch released a statement saying the OHL “has not yet arrived at an approved Return-to-Play framework for the upcoming season.”
Branch also noted how the league is “encouraged” by its ongoing discussions with government and public health officials, and “anxious to return.”
As a member of the executive committee, Lukenda meets with Branch on a weekly basis – and sometimes more often than that, he said.
“I do remain optimistic we will be able to have some form of a season this year,” the Hounds president added. “Exactly what that looks like and timing and all of those types of things are very much up in the air.”