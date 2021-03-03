Hounds players haven’t been asked to report: Raftis
Saying Ontario Hockey League general managers remain “in a holding pattern,” Soo Greyhounds GM Kyle Raftis has shot down social media rumours involving the league getting ready to commence play in the 2020-2021 season.
Asked on Wednesday if his team has informed its North American-born players to begin reporting or prepare to begin reporting back to Sault Ste. Marie, Raftis said no.
“We haven’t had that discussion,” said the 34-year-old, waiting to begin his seventh season with the Hounds. The OHL “hasn’t discussed any of those hypotheticals with us.”
Raftis, who was part of a conference call with league representatives and other OHL general managers on Tuesday, was asked if he still senses optimism that a new season will begin.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has postponed its start three times.
The OHL “didn’t share a lot of details on how conversations are going with health officials. The league is handling all of those discussions with the government, but they remain optimistic. Their focus is on having a season,” the GM said.
As is typical, Raftis, the Hounds coaches and hockey staff and the club’s players held their weekly Zoom call on Monday.
The GM said he had no discussions with players about possibly reporting or getting ready to play in the near future.
Asked for his impressions about the state of mind of the players, the GM talked about how “some of the kids are a little bit frustrated. They’re hoping for a plan moving forward.”
Raftis went on to explain how “any time you get to a new month. I think everyone thinks something is going to happen. The kids are hoping we can give them something, so at least they can work backwards with their training and get an idea as to when the season is going to start.”
The GM acknowledged how “it’s tough, because there’s not much information we can give them.”
As for how the Greyhounds players are handling things, Raftis said he’s been impressed.
“I give our players a ton of credit because going through this isn’t easy for anyone, at any age, no matter what you’re doing,” he added. “For kids between 16-20, it’s tough when this is something you’ve dedicated your whole life to. You can sense their frustration, but they’re making the best of it.”
Notes: Hounds defenceman Drew Wawrow is the West Division’s academic player of the month for February. The OHL veteran has excelled in his studies at Algoma University with a grade of 97 per-cent in business and 94 per-cent in introductory psychology.
“During this difficult time for the players, Drew has been very positive in all aspects of his academics,” Mary-Lynne Lukenda, the club’s academic advisor, said in a prepared statement. “Drew has become a real leader in his university courses by keeping on top of assignments and being diligent in his homework. We are proud of his commitment to academics.”