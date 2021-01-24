If they play, Hounds will consider adjustments 

Article content

If and when there is an Ontario Hockey League season, the Soo Greyhounds are sure to have a number of decisions to make.

Not the least of which is one involving the systems they play.

“Some things we thought we might change, we now might not,” said Hounds head coach John Dean.

The OHL, which typically opens its regular season in late September, has delayed play three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest postponement, in late December of 2020, brought an end to plans to begin the 2020-2021 campaign on Feb. 4.

Within that announcement, the league didn’t set forth a planned date for the season to open.

In a recent interview with The Sault Star, Dean spoke with optimism when asked about the likelihood of an abbreviated season eventually getting off the ground.

In the event that comes to pass, the Hounds bench boss agreed preparation time, in the form of a training camp, would be short.

Due to time constraints, so would the regular season and playoffs.