Inexperienced Knights open city football season against the Superior Steelhawks on Saturday afternoon
The sheen hasn’t worn off the penny, the new coat of paint on football’s return still sticky on the wall.
The St. Mary’s Knights kick off the senior high school football season when they take on the Superior Heights Steelhawks on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s a good feeling and nice to be back in football,” Knights Grade 12 running back Christian Omollo told the Sault Star after practice on Thursday afternoon. “It really sucked not being able to play out on the field with your friends, having fun and running around. So, it feels good to be back, to be with all your friends, teammates and coaches again, It’s just a good feeling.”
Due to safety considerations for players and coaches, fans are not permitted to attend the game.
The match will be a stern test for two teams that both share some competitive inexperience at the senior level.
Knights head coach Jim Monico expects a stern test on the plastic pitch vs. the Steelhawks.
“I think Superior has a good group. I think they’re very talented. It will be a good test for us,” Monico said. “I think we’ll have some challenges as they are a lot bigger than we are so that will be a little test for us. All in all, it’s just nice to be back on the field after a year off. This is my 30th year coaching and I missed it last year and it’s nice to be back.”
The Knights have approximately 30 players on the roster. The club doesn’t have a fifth-year player on the roster and just one player who played at the senior football level in high school.
“We’re a really young team with a couple of guys who didn’t play football before,” Monico said. “And with no football last year, I don’t think we have anybody that played senior football before. We have a lot of talent but I think it’s going to take a little bit of time to come together; but that’s the goal: get better as the year goes on and be ready for the playoffs.”
Grade 12 linebacker Adam Morgenstern said the coaching staff has done a solid job of relaying the intricacies and technicalities of pigskin, seemingly no frustration visible about their relative lack of experience at the senior level.
“We’re working really hard to work as a team and not get down on anyone for knowing any less,” Morgenstern said. “We’re all starting in the same position, teaching everybody everything. Coaches are doing really good working with us and not just telling us what to do but showing us how to it to for the kids that really haven’t played as much.”
“I think we’re doing well,” Monico added when asked about the team’s ability to ingest all the information the coaching staff is throwing at them. “I think the group we have is very attentive, they want to learn. We keep things pretty simple at this point of the year and we’ll build on the stuff we do from the beginning and get a little more complex as the year goes on.”
Overall, Monico said he feels the two weeks of practice was productive but more time would have been preferable.
“We started practice last Monday and it’s basically 10 practices and a game,” Monico said. “It’s a little bit of a challenge as you have to go over finer details than you would with veterans because they need to be taught a little slower. We’re a little rushed for this week and I’m not sure we’re totally ready for this week but we’ve got a bye after this (game) and I think in that time we’ll get a lot better. We’ll be a lot better by the end of the year. That’s our plan.”
Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. at the Superior Heights football field.