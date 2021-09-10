Inexperienced Knights open city football season against the Superior Steelhawks on Saturday afternoon

The sheen hasn’t worn off the penny, the new coat of paint on football’s return still sticky on the wall.

The St. Mary’s Knights kick off the senior high school football season when they take on the Superior Heights Steelhawks on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a good feeling and nice to be back in football,” Knights Grade 12 running back Christian Omollo told the Sault Star after practice on Thursday afternoon. “It really sucked not being able to play out on the field with your friends, having fun and running around. So, it feels good to be back, to be with all your friends, teammates and coaches again, It’s just a good feeling.”

Due to safety considerations for players and coaches, fans are not permitted to attend the game.

The match will be a stern test for two teams that both share some competitive inexperience at the senior level.

Knights head coach Jim Monico expects a stern test on the plastic pitch vs. the Steelhawks.

“I think Superior has a good group. I think they’re very talented. It will be a good test for us,” Monico said. “I think we’ll have some challenges as they are a lot bigger than we are so that will be a little test for us. All in all, it’s just nice to be back on the field after a year off. This is my 30th year coaching and I missed it last year and it’s nice to be back.”

The Knights have approximately 30 players on the roster. The club doesn’t have a fifth-year player on the roster and just one player who played at the senior football level in high school.

“We’re a really young team with a couple of guys who didn’t play football before,” Monico said. “And with no football last year, I don’t think we have anybody that played senior football before. We have a lot of talent but I think it’s going to take a little bit of time to come together; but that’s the goal: get better as the year goes on and be ready for the playoffs.”