Not only would 2010 be a memorable year for St. Basil’s Senior Girls High School Basketball League team.

It would also be a special year in the history of the sport locally.

It began with regular season perfection – RUICCI COLUMN

After winning city and Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) AA championships for the fourth straight season, the Saints would capture the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) AA title.

Talk about an impressive feat. Not before, or since, has a local hoops team prevailed at the all-Ontario AA level.

As my time covering sports at The Sault Star winds down, I can safely say this was one of the most-impressive high school teams, in any sport, I’ve ever covered.

Not only did the Saints have their share of star power, but this team was also very, very deep. At any given time, a different player was capable of stepping up.

On Sept. 21, 2010, St. Basil was pushed hard in the regular season opener, before rallying to defeat Korah 41-36. It was a rematch of the previous year’s city final, won 52-44 by the 2009 Saints.