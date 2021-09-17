There is unproductive down time and then there is productive down time.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In the midst of a near three-week hiatus between Ontario Hockey League exhibition games, the Soo Greyhounds hockey club is trying to concoct a winning formula for the regular season.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘It’s just developing winning habits’: Soo Greyhounds determined to make most of down time Back to video

“I think the biggest thing is we have 15 rookies so we want to get them up to speed as fast as we can,” Greyhounds head coach John Dean told the Sault Star. “Even for our returning players, it’s just developing winning habits. The systems, or course, we’re paying attention to and making sure we build those out appropriately, but the number one thing for us is developing winning habits, what it looks like coming to the rink every day, what intangibles and what regular habits can we instill in this group to make sure we’re a winning group.”

The red-and-white kicked off the preseason on Sept. 5, an 8-4 loss to the Sudbury Wolves, their next game is set for Sept. 25, against the Wolves.

Dean was asked about winning habits, what specifically the club is focusing on to give the home town fans something to cheer about when the games start to count for real on Oct. 8, the Greyhounds hosting the North Bay Battalion at the GLF Memorial Gardens.

“We’ve built ourselves from the defensive zone out, systematically over the last two weeks or so,” Dean said. “We’ve broken down the systems to individual parts to make sure they are well understood and we move on to the next one when we’ve mastered the last one. On-ice winning habits are important so we’re making sure we’re instilling those as well with good work ethic and good compete. Given the time of year, and given the 20 days in between, we’ve made a real effort to supply some really good competitive situations where they can feel the compete and the speed of the game.”