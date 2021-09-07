Ivanov, Schenkel expected to perform between pipes

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Following the Luke Williams Memorial Red & White game last Friday night, Ontario Hockey League rookies Samuel Ivanov and Charlie Schenkel were the two goalies remaining from the six keepers that came to training camp in late August.

Soo Greyhounds general manager Kyle Raftis said Schenkel’s maturity was one thing that stood him apart from his peers, along with his obvious physical talents. The GM noted the maturity and growing confidence of the 17-year-old is slowly “bleeding” into his game.

“Charlie has got great athleticism, great instincts and he’s got a lot of things that are very difficult to teach a goaltender of his age,” Raftis told The Sault Star. “At the same time, we believe, as we work with him, he’s got a really high ceiling that he can reach and that’s probably the most exciting part to it. He’s got this raw ability and we believe a lot in it, his work ethic, his ability and his mentality coming to the rink. We think he’s a big part of our future moving forward.”

The GM also praised Ivanov’s instincts and dedication to the game as factors in the decision to keep the 18-year-old in the Greyhounds’ fold.

“Samuel is another player with great potential,” Raftis said. “He’s got great instincts right now and good ability, it’s just a matter of getting those reps in the net and I think that’s the problem with a lot of players missing time last year. Our goalie coach really enjoyed working with him and he’s excited to work with him moving forward. Those are some things that really stood out about Samuel.”