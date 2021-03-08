Jacobs ekes out Day 3 win  







While admitting he and his teammates "had some frustrating moments" in Sunday's 7-5 victory over Greg Skauge of the Northwest Territories, Brad Jacobs said he likes where his rink is heading into Monday's fourth day of competition at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier in Calgary. "We feel good, we feel confident. We're bringing a very good level of compete," Jacobs told The Sault Star following a hard-fought victory that few expected would be that close. The Northern Ontario champions, a rink which also includes third Marc Kennedy, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden, are slated to face New Brunswick's James Gratton at 3:30 p.m. (Sault time) on Monday. "They've played well. It's going to be a battle," Jacobs said of the matchup of teams with identical 2-1, win-loss records. Of his team's inability to shake loose of the Territories in the first half of the match, Jacobs spoke of how his opponent "played great. They've been to a number of Briers and you can't take anything away from them."

The Sault rink trailed 2-1 after three ends and 4-2 after Skauge used hammer to draw for two in the fifth. However, Jacobs played a double-tap for two with the sixth end hammer to tie the match 4-4. After forcing the Territories to one in the seventh, Jacobs had a chance for three with his last in the eighth. His draw, however, was a little heavy and Northern Ontario settled for two and a 6-5 advantage. "We played a really-good last five ends," said Jacobs. "That was a good test of our resilience." While agreeing the ice remains "a little tricky," Jacobs also used the word "fantastic" to describe it. He also talked of how it could take a few more games for he and his teammates to get a better handle on it. Meantime, during an interview with Curling Canada, E.J. Harnden spoke of how silence in the arena, due to the no-fans bubble, takes some getting used to. "Do we miss the crowd? Absolutely," he said. "Do we wish there was a crowd here? Absolutely. It's always a much better atmosphere, especially with those moose calls (from Northern Ontario fans)." Harnden went on to explain that for Team Jacobs "it's about getting out of our heads what this isn't, and instead focusing on what it is." Meantime, the rust that comes with an abbreviated season was evident on Saturday night for Team Jacobs. Unlike in their morning game, when the Northern Ontario champions defeated Dustin Mikkelsen of the Yukon 11-3, Team Jacobs wasn't sharp in dropping an 8-5 decision to Mike McEwen's wildcard entry.

The Winnipeg rink rallied from a 5-3 deficit, scoring two in the seventh, before stealing two in the eighth end and one in the 10th. "We knew there'd be a game here and there that wouldn't be our best and this was definitely one of them," E.J. Harnden told The Sault Star following the setback. "There's positives we can take out of it, but there's tons of room for improvement." Harnden spoke of how fatigue may have been a problem, pointing out how, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "this was the first time we've played two games in a day at this level in quite some time. Maybe we didn't re-engage ourselves (in Game 2) as much as we thought we did. But it's a long week." Against the Yukon, Jacobs controlled play from the outset. The skip successfully drew for four in the first end and scored three more in the third for a 7-1 lead. Later, with the score 7-2, the Sault skip drew for three in the fifth end to put the game away. Alternate Lee Toner got into some action, replacing Ryan Harnden at lead for the eighth-and-final end. During media interviews, Jacobs spoke of how his rink put on "quite a clinic out there. The guys threw the rock great. We got a good handle on the ice early which led to some great results." Play in the 10-day, 18-team event up next Sunday.

