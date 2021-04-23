





Jacobs rides momentum into weekend

Article content With his team’s play ramping up, skip Brad Jacobs says he is confident in the Sault Ste. Marie rink’s ability to win another championship. “One-hundred per cent. Yes, 100 per cent,” said Jacobs as he looked ahead to Saturday’s action at the Players’ Championship in Calgary. “We’ve been getting stronger and I think our confidence is getting higher and higher every game. And we’ve won a bunch of these before.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Jacobs rides momentum into weekend Back to video Indeed. Jacobs, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden, who are all from the Sault, have each won seven Grand Slam of Curling championships. Third Marc Kennedy, who hails from St. Albert, Alta., has won 15 titles. “This is definitely the most confidence we’ve had this year,” added E.J. Harnden, shortly after his team improved its win-loss record to 3-2, following a ’s 7-2 victory on Friday afternoon over Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher. “We’re super excited to keep playing. We’re playing extremely well and this is the best we’ve played as a team in quite some time. And we all feel we can keep it going.”

Article content Prior to The Sault Star reaching its Friday deadline, the members of Team Jacobs weren’t sure who their first opponent Saturday would be. The schedule in the six-day, 24-team (12 men’s, 12 women’s) event called for possible tiebreakers at 2 p.m. (Sault time). Saturday’s quarter-finals are slated for 6 p.m., following by semifinals at 10 p.m. The top six men’s and women’s rinks qualify for playoff action, with the top two teams on each side advancing directly into the semis of what will be the second – and final – Grand Slam event of the COVID-19 shortened season. The men’s final is scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m., while the top two women’s rinks square off for the championship beginning at 11:30 a.m. Meantime, early steals were critical for Jacobs against Team Botcher, the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier champions. After being forced to one in the second, the Sault rink stole one in the third, before stealing two more in the fourth end for a quick 4-0 lead. “Those steals were definitely the key,” Ryan Harnden agreed. “We put a lot of pressure on them and made a lot of shots. That’s what you have to do at this level if you want to win.” With the Jacobs rink leading 1-0, Bottcher attempted to play a double-runback for three with the third end hammer. However, he failed to remove the shot rock and Jacobs had a steal of one. “That was a really-tough shot,” Jacobs told The Sault Star afterward. In the fourth end, Jacobs made a wick double and rolled to the button with his first.

Article content With his second stone, Jacobs drew to the button to lay two. With hammer, Bottcher’s attempt to play a soft-weight tap wrecked on a guard, resulting in the steal of two and a 4-0 deficit for the Edmonton rink. Of the wick, Jacobs agreed it “was a pretty key shot. But we played really well up and down the lineup. Any opportunity we were given, we really took advantage of it. We put pressure on them and got some misses.” Despite Kennedy making a quad earlier in the end, Bottcher had a nose hit for two in the fifth. But with their lead trimmed to 4-2, the Jacobs rink finished things off in the sixth end. With his last, Bottcher tried to play a hit-and-roll under cover. But the stone rolled over too far. That allowed Jacobs to play a hit-and-stick for three with hammer. “When we’re playing at the level that we’re at, and stealing points early, it’s kind of demoralizing and hard for the opponent to battle against,” E.J. Harnden said. “Those steals took a toll on them and allowed us to put the game away early.” “We’re definitely carrying momentum into Saturday,” added Ryan Harnden. “Hopefully, we can keep this going.” Jacobs spoke of how the rink has played much better than its record, both this week and in last week’s Champions Cup, would indicate. “We’ve been playing well for, probably, the last eight or nine games,” he said. “We’ve got some good momentum going forward.”

