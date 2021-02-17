





Share this Story: Jacobs rink ‘long overdue’ for Brier win

Jacobs rink ‘long overdue’ for Brier win

Article content Obviously, they want to win the Tim Hortons Brier. As is the case with every elite curling rink, that’s always the goal. But for the members of Team Brad Jacobs the challenge they face in 2021 goes beyond that. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Jacobs rink ‘long overdue’ for Brier win Back to video “I think we need to win it,” said second E.J. Harnden, who’s also joined by his brother, Ryan, the rink’s lead, and third Marc Kennedy on the Northern Ontario reps. “It’s long overdue.” It is for Jacobs and the Harnden boys. Their lone Brier title was won in 2013 in Edmonton, with Ryan Fry throwing third stones. Team Jacobs stopped Jeff Stoughton of Manitoba 11-4 in the Brier final. Kennedy, who hails from St. Albert, Alta., is a three-time Brier champion. His last gold medal came in 2016 playing third for Alberta’s Kevin Koe. Before that, Kennedy won Canadian crowns in 2008 and 2009, throwing second stones for Alberta’s Kevin Martin. “We’ve been able to win it and that felt amazing,” Harnden said. “But it’s been seven or eight years since the last time we did win the Brier.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content And that will surely be foremost in their minds when team members begin play in the March 5-14 event. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brier has been moved from Kelowna, B.C., to a no-fan bubble at Markin MacPhail Centre at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. When it comes to the Community First Curling Centre team, Ryan Harnden concurred with his brother’s view of the significance of the 2021 event. “One-hundred per-cent I agree – we need to win this Brier,” Ryan said. “It’s been a while and we’ve been close before.” Indeed. After winning it all in 2013, Team Jacobs didn’t compete in the 2014 Brier. During that year the team would represent the country at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The Sault rink’s impressive performance there resulted in a gold medal for Canada. In 2015, Jacobs, the Harnden brothers and Fry won a silver medal in Calgary, losing the final to Calgary’s Pat Simmons, who was serving as Team Canada, 6-5 in an extra end. The same foursome finished third in 2016 in Ottawa, beating Manitoba’s Mike McEwen 7-6 in an extra end in the bronze-medal game. Team Jacobs was fourth in 2017 in St. John’s, Nfld., losing the bronze-medal clash 7-5 to McEwen. In Regina in 2018, the Sault crew placed fourth, losing the 3 vs. 4 page playoff game 6-5 in an extra end to Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher. The 2019 Brier was staged in Brandon, Man., and Team Jacobs won a bronze medal, after losing the semifinal 5-4 to Bottcher, who was playing as a wildcard entry.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The 2020 Brier in Kingston marked the first with Kennedy in place of Fry at third. The reconfigured rink placed fourth after losing the 3 vs. 4 game 7-4 to Brad Gushue of St. John’s. Often grouped with Koe and Gushue as the best teams in the country, the one Brier gold won by Team Jacobs falls short of their arch-rivals. Teams skipped by Koe have won four Brier championships while rinks skipped by Gushue have won three. Meantime, due to the pandemic, the Grand Slam of Curling cancelled four events in 2020. The Northern Ontario Curling Association (NOCA) also cancelled the provincial playdowns. Having won their provincial event in 2020, the Jacobs rink earned the opportunity to play in the 2021 Brier. Asked about the team being rusty due to a lack of competition in recent months, E.J. Harnden spoke of how that’s something this veteran rink can deal with. “Yeah, we haven’t had those reps in terms of competition,” he said. “But we’ve still had a decent amount of practice and we’ve positioned ourselves to be as ready as we can be.” To that end, team members have spoken to other athletes who’ve experienced competition within a bubble. “The mental approach we have to take into the Brier is that we need to win,” Ryan Harnden repeated. “We’ve done everything we can to be ready. I think it’s going to come down to the mental side of the game.” Team Jacobs is slated to open on Day 2 of the 18-team Brier, March 6, with a pair of games. The Northern Ontario champions are scheduled to face Dustin Mikkelsen’s Yukon rink at 10:30 a.m. Sault time and McEwen’s wildcard rink at 8:30 p.m.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sault Ste. Marie