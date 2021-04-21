





Article content The way E.J. Harnden sees it, there are a couple of keys for Team Brad Jacobs at this week’s Players’ Championship in Calgary. Following Wednesday morning’s 8-4 loss to Peter De Cruz of Geneva, Switzerland, Harnden spoke of where he and his teammates need to show improvement. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Jacobs rink seeks consistency Back to video “It just comes down to consistency,” said Harnden, who plays second for a rink which also includes Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy and lead Ryan Harnden. “We need to be more consistent and we need to play at a higher level. I think we have to do those things if we want to put ourselves into a good position to win this last event of the season.” Indeed, the Players’ Championship, a six-day, 24-team (12 men’s, 12 women’s) Grand Slam of Curling event, caps the COVID-19 shortened curling season. Team Jacobs fell to 1-2 late Wednesday night after dropping a 6-4 decision to Bruce Mouat of Edinburgh, Scotland. Jacobs led 4-2 before Mouat made a soft tap for two in the sixth end. Team Mouat then stole two in the seventh.

Article content “At the Brier, in last week’s Champions Cup and in this Slam event, we’ve had some good games and we’ve had some not-great games,” Harnden added. The Sault rink began play in the Players’ Championship on Tuesday with an 8-6 victory over Jason Gunnlaugson of Morris, Man. Rinks are split into two pools of six teams each. As part of their round-robin schedule, the members of Team Jacobs are also slated to face Nik Edin of Karlstad, Sweden, at 2 p.m. (Sault time) on Thursday. In Game 5 on Friday, Jacobs is set to square off with Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher at 2 p.m. Against De Cruz, Jacobs fell behind early and could never catch up. The Swiss rink took three in the opening end, before stealing two in the second end for a quick 5-0 lead. “We got off to a slow start,” said Jacobs. “The ice was a little trickier (Wednesday morning). There was a little more curl out there and the ice was a little slower. I think we just didn’t do a very good job of picking up on it early.” Benoit Schwarz, who throws skip stones for Team De Cruz, had an open draw for three in the first end. Jacobs said his team “had a few half shots. I was playing a freeze on my first shot and was a little heavy. It can happen pretty quickly.” Asked about the steal, the Sault skip called it “an all-round, pretty-bad end by all of us.” With the second end hammer, Jacobs said he “had a chance for a triple and a blank end, but I hit the rock on the wrong side. But we still tried to fight back and battle hard. It just wasn’t meant to be.”

Article content Jacobs got a deuce in the third end, but surrendered a deuce in the fourth. Trailing 7-2, Jacobs took two in the sixth end to make it 7-4. “We certainly struggled early, but we felt a lot more comfortable as the game went on,” the skip said. The 5-0 deficit, in an eight-end game, proved decisive. “At this level, coming back from 5-0 is tough,” E.J. Harnden admitted. “I’m not saying it can’t be done and we did battle well. But it’s mentally and physically exhausting to try to battle back from 5-0 at this level. And they (Team De Cruz) played really well.” At the conclusion of round-robin action on Friday, the top six men’s and women’s teams advance into Saturday’s start of the playoffs. The men’s final goes Sunday at 4 p.m. (Sault time), while the top two women’s rinks square off for bragging rights beginning at 11:30 a.m.

