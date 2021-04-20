Jacobs scores late, beats Gunnlaugson
Saying he and his teammates “played a great eighth end,” Brad Jacobs expects his Sault Ste. Marie rink to take some momentum into Wednesday’s action at the Players’ Championship in Calgary.
After defeating Jason Gunnlaugson of Morris, Man., 8-6 on Tuesday’s first day of the six-day, 24-team (12 men’s, 12 women’s) Grand Slam of Curling event, Team Jacobs is slated to face Peter De Cruz of Geneva, Switzerland, at 10 a.m. (Sault time) on Wednesday and Bruce Mouat of Edinburgh, Scotland, at 10 p.m.
Against Gunnlaugson, Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden used hammer to score three in the eighth end, erasing a 6-5 deficit.
“It was a really-good grind for us,” said Jacobs, whose team was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup, which ended on Sunday in Calgary. “We stayed patient and we managed our emotions well.”
Jacobs spoke of how the Community First Curling Centre rink “got a lot of misses,” out of Gunnlaugson in the eighth. “We played a lot of come-arounds and they were chasing all end.”
With his final shot, Gunnlaugson made what Jacobs called “a great shot,” executing a triple, to lay shot rock in the back of the eight-foot, behind cover.
With his last, Jacobs executed a back-line tap for three.
“It was a semi-tough shot to win it,” the skip said. “It was a good team shot.”
Jacobs opened with a steal of two in the first end. With hammer, Gunnlaugson had an open hit for two.
But he wound up grazing both Jacobs rocks as he slid between them.
The teams were tied 3-3 through four ends when Gunnlaugson stole one in the fifth.
Trailing 4-3, Jacobs made a back-line tap for two in the sixth, good for a 5-4 advantage. But the Manitoba rink grabbed a deuce in seven, setting the stage for Team Jacobs to win it in the eighth.
Teams have been split into pools of six rinks each. Nik Edin and Brendan Bottcher are also part of Jacobs’s pool. Once round-robin play is complete, the top six rinks overall advance into Saturday’s playoff round.
The men’s final goes Sunday at 4 p.m. (Sault time), while the top two women’s rinks square off for bragging rights beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The Players’ Championship is the final event of the COVID-19 shortened season.