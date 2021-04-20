Article content

Saying he and his teammates “played a great eighth end,” Brad Jacobs expects his Sault Ste. Marie rink to take some momentum into Wednesday’s action at the Players’ Championship in Calgary.

After defeating Jason Gunnlaugson of Morris, Man., 8-6 on Tuesday’s first day of the six-day, 24-team (12 men’s, 12 women’s) Grand Slam of Curling event, Team Jacobs is slated to face Peter De Cruz of Geneva, Switzerland, at 10 a.m. (Sault time) on Wednesday and Bruce Mouat of Edinburgh, Scotland, at 10 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Jacobs scores late, beats Gunnlaugson Back to video

Against Gunnlaugson, Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden used hammer to score three in the eighth end, erasing a 6-5 deficit.

“It was a really-good grind for us,” said Jacobs, whose team was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup, which ended on Sunday in Calgary. “We stayed patient and we managed our emotions well.”

Jacobs spoke of how the Community First Curling Centre rink “got a lot of misses,” out of Gunnlaugson in the eighth. “We played a lot of come-arounds and they were chasing all end.”