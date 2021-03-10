Jacobs takes 3-game win streak into Middaugh matchup

“We’re not guaranteed the championship round yet,” third Marc Kennedy cautioned, when asked about the importance of limiting losses in order to eventually make it to the playoffs. “All we’re thinking about is playing better every game.”

Team Howard is also 5-1 heading into the final day of pool play, with the top four rinks from each pool advancing into Friday’s start of the championship round.

“We’re not celebrating anything,” Jacobs told The Sault Star shortly after his rink’s patience paid off in handing Gunnlaugson (5-1) his first loss in the 18-team, 10-day event.

They hope to successfully carry that momentum into their final Pool A game, Thursday at 10:30 a.m. (Sault time) against Glenn Howard’s wildcard rink, being skipped by Wayne Middaugh.

Following a beautifully-played, 3-0 victory over Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson at the Tim Hortons Brier in Calgary, the Northern Ontario champions improved to 5-2, the result of a three-game winning streak.

They may have put on a clinic Wednesday afternoon, but even more surgical precision is the goal for Team Brad Jacobs.

The top three teams overall advance into Sunday’s playoff round with the gold-medal clash slated for 8:30 p.m.

“Anytime Wayne Middaugh is on the sheet, you know there’s going to be a lot of shots made,” Kennedy said of the skip who’s replacing the injured Howard. “Wayne is a legend and he’s obviously feeling good about being back. He’s making lots of shots and that’s a very-dangerous team. We’ll have to play our best.”

Jacobs spoke of how the Sault rink, which also includes second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden, is beginning to do just that.

“This was probably our best team-game yet,” Jacobs said of the win over Gunnlaugson. “We seem to be getting stronger each game.”

Patience was critical for the Community First Curling Centre crew.

Jacobs made two wonderful shots in the fourth, but wound up getting forced into taking a single.

After Northern Ontario had blanked the first three ends, Manitoba did the same, beginning in the fifth.

However, in the eighth end, a Jacobs guard forced Gunnlaugson to play a tap with his last. He came up a little light, resulting in a steal of one.

It marked the turning point in the game.

Gunnlaugson missed two run-backs in the ninth, resulting in another Jacobs steal. Northern Ontario ran its opponents out of rocks in the 10th.

Asked about his team’s patience – something that has grown over time for this rink – Jacobs called it “the word of the day. It was a very difficult game to be patient in.”

The skip explained how the natural tendency is to “score more points and force the issue, but there’s really no need to. When you force things, you can make mistakes.”