Jr. Hounds determined to be positive 

He admits the 2020-2021 season has been disheartening.

“Super frustrating,” were the words Soo Jr. Greyhounds head coach Jamie Henderson used on Thursday.

His team, like the rest of the Great North U-18 League, remains sidelined due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Their last on-ice action was on Dec. 12, 2020, in Sudbury. With the province locked down, it’s impossible to know when – or if – the Great North loop will resume play this season.

“We have no idea what’s going to happen,” said Henderson. “We’ve had no communication with the league, because really, no one knows.”

The Hounds coach spoke of how his players would love to at least get back to where they were before breaking for Christmas.

“We’d like to at least be able to play Sudbury again, but that’ll be up to the NOHA (Northern Ontario Hockey Association) and the local health officials,” Henderson added. “We’re back to where we were at the start of the season.”