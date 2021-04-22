





Share this Story: Kennedy calls it ‘Best game of the season’

Kennedy calls it ‘Best game of the season’

Article content Six words summed up how the members of Team Brad Jacobs feel heading into Friday’s action at the Players’ Championship in Calgary. “Feels great to still be alive,” said third Marc Kennedy, shortly after Thursday’s impressive 6-2 victory over Nik Edin in a Grand Slam of Curling event that concludes a season shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “As a complete team, as a full unit, that was our best game of the season.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kennedy calls it ‘Best game of the season’ Back to video While improving its record to 2-2, following a clutch steal of three in the eighth end against Edin, Team Jacobs can clinch a playoff spot on Friday. Jacobs, Kennedy, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden are slated to face Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher in a 2 p.m. (Sault time) start. “Feels good to know our last game matters,” said Kennedy, whose rink was in jeopardy of falling into a precarious 1-3 hole if it hadn’t beaten the Karlstad, Sweden, team. “We’re moving forward focused on the task at hand.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Facing a win-or-else situation, Kennedy was asked if the team came out with more urgency against Edin. “There’s been a sense of urgency right from the first game of this event, just because we want a good performance,” said the St. Albert, Alta., native. “We had a lot of urgency last night (Wednesday) against Bruce Mouat. That was a really-terrific game and we played great.” Mouat, from Edinburgh, Scotland, wound up stealing two in the seventh end for a hard-fought, 6-4 victory. “It’s a pretty calm urgency we’re playing with,” Kennedy continued. “We’re not going crazy out there. We want to perform well and give Brad a chance to win us the game.” Leading Edin 3-2 but without hammer, Jacobs set things up nicely in the eighth end. With his last, Edin, while facing three, wrecked on a guard while trying to draw through a tight port. “We made our first six shots of that end pretty well,” Kennedy explained. “We get pretty aggressive when we’re up one in the final end, so we threw double centre guards.” The team’s third went on to note how “E.J. made two great draws and I put a couple of good draws in there. Brad made a really-good draw on his last one, so we just kept the pressure on them.” Team Jacobs also took advantage of a couple of misses by Edin, who recently led his team to the men’s world championship title. “That’s a pretty-incredible team over there,” Kennedy said. “We hadn’t really gotten any misses out of Niklas before that, so those were the difference in the game.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Jacobs had taken the lead with a deuce in the sixth end. Trailing 2-1 at the time, the Sault skip ran back an Edin guard for two. After forcing Jacobs to one in the fourth, Edin used hammer to score two in the fifth. With his last, he played a raise-takeout for a pair and a 2-1 lead. With rinks split into pools of six, round-robin action in the six-day, 24-team (12 men’s, 12 women’s) competition concludes Friday night. The top six men’s and women’s rinks advance into Saturday’s playoffs. Quarter-finals are slated for 6 p.m. (Sault time), while semifinals go at 10 p.m. The men’s final is scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m., while the top two women’s rinks square off for bragging rights beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie