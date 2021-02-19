





Share this Story: Knights go bowling in Toronto – RUICCI COLUMN

Knights go bowling in Toronto – RUICCI COLUMN jpeg, SM

Article content For a championship contender, having something to prove can be a critical ingredient. When the 2006 High School Senior Football League season began locally, the St. Mary’s Knights were considered a potential powerhouse and a definite threat to win a bowl game. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Knights go bowling in Toronto – RUICCI COLUMN Back to video Not only did the Knights have loads of talent on both offence and defence, they had a score to settle. One year earlier, the 2005 Knights suffered the school’s first Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association (OFSAA) sanctioned bowl game loss. They wound up dropping the Central Bowl, played in North York, Ont., 16-8 to Eastview Secondary School from Barrie, Ont. Eastview scored a pair of touchdowns on special teams. “It’s unbelievable,” fullback Jeff Greco said minutes after that game. “You can cut the tension in here with a knife. That’s how bad we feel, that’s how much we hate to lose.” The Knights returning players carried that sour taste into the 2006 season. After going 5-0 and beating Bawating 37-13 in the semifinals, St. Mary’s defeated White Pines 45-15 to capture the school’s fourth city crown over a five-year span.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) games were anything – anything – but close. The Knights defeated North Bay’s St. Joseph-Scollard Hall 50-0 in the NOSSA semi and St. Benedict from Sudbury 73-0 in the NOSSA final. Next up would be the 2006 Northern Bowl, slated for Dec. 7 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, and a chance for redemption. Thunder Bay’s Westgate Tigers would provide the opposition. “I sometimes use (last year’s bowl game loss) as fuel,” said quarterback John Mullin. “I’ve thought about this year’s game, and it does mean a lot to me. I want to go out with a ring.” “We’ve worked really hard all year for this,” added receiver/kick returner Mike Martens as he looked ahead to the provincial test. “We’ve looked at every game as an opportunity to play to our potential and improve. Every game all season has been geared toward this.” Despite the fact their offence struggled early, the Knights ripped the Tigers 52-10, improving their record to 10-0, while securing the school’s fourth bowl game win in five all-Ontario appearances. To this day, head coach Marty Smith believes the 2006 team is the best to ever come out of this city. After also winning all-Ontario games in 2008 and 2012, St. Mary’s became the first high school in the province to win six bowl games. In the 2006 game, Greco rushed for four touchdowns, running for 100 yards on just nine carries. “We came in expecting a challenge, both from that team – we knew they were a good team – and in having to play three-down football,” said Greco, whose club was accustomed to playing four-down ball locally.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The fact the offence was trying to settle in, left it to the defence to get the club started. Leading 7-0 with 40 seconds left in the first quarter, rookie defensive back Mitchell Currier intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. Ricky Lamon kicked his second of seven consecutive converts to make it 14-0. “It felt amazing, especially at that point in the game,” said Currier. Jason Amadio also returned an interception for a touchdown Mullin completed 11 passes in 16 attempts for 210 yards. He hooked up for a major with Mark DeVuono, the back-to-back Rocky DiPietro Award winner as the Sault’s top receiver. DeVuono finished with five catches for 114 yards. Lamon accounted for the other points with a 16-yard field goal. “That was one of our team’s best games ever,” said DeVuono. “We hardly made any mistakes.” Safe to say the St. Mary’s defence, led by star linebacker Jordan Verdone, came a long way since the season began. “Our first three games of the season obviously weren’t very good,” said defensive tackle Dan Perri. “But we had a nice talk and worked it out. We had the players, (but) we were just young guys.” However, they were experienced by the end of the season. In their final three games, the Knights pitched two shutouts and surrendered a total of just 10 points. “We’ve matured as a defence, and the guys have grown,” defensive coordinator Andy Starzomski said following the bowl game victory. St. Mary’s would go on to win city titles in 2007 and 2008, giving the Knights four in a row and a streak of seven Sault championships over a nine-season span. NEXT: The 2008 Knights win another Northern Bowl

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sault Ste. Marie