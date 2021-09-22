It’s now step two in the continuing education of this football team.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

After a second-week bye, the St. Mary’s Knights will make the bus trip to Sergeant John Faught Field House on Friday night for a matchup up against the early-season golden boys of high school football in the Korah Colts.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Knights' learning curve continues, a clash versus the Korah Colts coming up Back to video

Prior to the season opener — a 22-11 lost to the Superior Heights Steelhawks — Knight’s head coach Jim Monico said his team had only one player on the roster with senior football experience, wasn’t sure if the rest of the squad was completely ready for the season opener.

And after one regular season game played and nearly two weeks of practice, what about now?

“Yeah, I think we’re improving,” Monico told the Sault Star. “We’ve said all year that our goal was to get better and not worry so much about the competition until the playoffs come along. So, we’ve done that. We’re healthy and that’s a good thing. We’ll see how it goes on Friday night.”

“Korah, they’re pretty solid this year,” added Knights wide receiver Daniel Bumbaco. “They have some big guys but we just have to work hard.”

In the season opener, Bumbaco played on special teams and didn’t get any snaps on offence. Normally, Bumbaco takes snaps with the first team as a wide receiver.

“I’m pretty excited to be back, but nervous, just coming off the injury,” Bumbaco said. “I just haven’t played in a long time with COVID and all that.”

Right now, Monico and his staff are mostly focused on football IQ, so they’re not channeling a ton of energy in to studying an opponent.